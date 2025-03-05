Parliament’s dining room will open to the public during the Easter recess

Easter is one of those times when Parliament closes for political business, and we mere lowly folk are permitted to have afternoon tea in the Peers Dining Rooms.

Afternoon tea is available at £55 per person for their Traditional Afternoon Tea package and £67 per person, for their Champagne Afternoon Tea package, which includes a glass of Premier Brut House of Lords Champagne.

The chance to dine like a lord will be availble for three days from from Monday 7th to Wednesday 9thh April for lunches only.

Note that the dress code in Peers’ Dining Room is smart casual. Collared shirts are preferred for gentlemen, with long trousers and shoes. Crowns and Ermine are not needed.

Sportswear and trainers are not allowed in the dining room, nor are mobile phones, so no Instagraming the food.

You can book tea here.

(if you select a date and it says no slots, change the time as well – that may show available times)

Note: Exceptionally annoyingly, they only allow bookings for two people or more, so single folk are not allowed to eat there.