HS2’s Euston station set for revival: Transport Secretary hints at link to Old Oak Common

Although a formal decision about HS2’s Euston station is not expected until the end of the month, the Transport Secretary, Louise Haigh, has suggested that the station will be built with a tunnel link to Old Oak Common.

Speaking on Times Radio this morning, the Transport Secretary said “Look we’ve said before Euston was always planned to be part of the picture for HS2 and we’re hoping to make an announcement on that very soon.”

On the matter of paying for the station, Ms Haigh added that “We’ll be making an announcement on that soon but it certainly doesn’t make, it would never have made sense to leave it between Old Oak Common and Birmingham.”

She didn’t confirm that the announcement would be in the budget though – simply saying that “it may be”.

One of the issues is that no one really questions whether it makes sense to complete the southern end of the HS2 railway into Euston, it’s how it would be paid for and what the final design of the station would look like which has been up in the air.

The previous government plan to hive the site off to a private developer to build the station and keep the oversite development did not attract much support from developers due to the risks involved and the minimal options for a decent return on their investment.

At a minimum, the budget will need to include a commitment to fund the circa £1 billion cost of the tunnels from Old Oak Common to Euston, even if the final plans for Euston station itself are put up for review.

There have also been renewed calls to revise the dropped link with the HS1 railway, which would not only allow a direct connection into mainland Europe, it could offer the potential for some HS2 trains to terminate at St Pancras station while Euston is being rebuilt.

Then, once Euston station opens, the HS1-HS2 link would enable a high-speed rail service between Birmingham and mainland Europe, which would also improve HS2’s economic position and help reduce CO2 emitting air traffic.

Although this publication’s main focus is the London end, there are also growing calls for the line to be extended northwards. A recent report suggests that the concession to run HS2 from London to Crewe would be two to three times more lucrative for the government than one that stops at Birmingham.

If the support for the line north of Birmingham continues to rise, that adds support for Euston to be built in full — to maximise the value of the railway for the entire of England.