HS2’s Euston station set for revival: Transport Secretary hints at link to Old Oak Common
Although a formal decision about HS2’s Euston station is not expected until the end of the month, the Transport Secretary, Louise Haigh, has suggested that the station will be built with a tunnel link to Old Oak Common.
Speaking on Times Radio this morning, the Transport Secretary said “Look we’ve said before Euston was always planned to be part of the picture for HS2 and we’re hoping to make an announcement on that very soon.”
On the matter of paying for the station, Ms Haigh added that “We’ll be making an announcement on that soon but it certainly doesn’t make, it would never have made sense to leave it between Old Oak Common and Birmingham.”
She didn’t confirm that the announcement would be in the budget though – simply saying that “it may be”.
One of the issues is that no one really questions whether it makes sense to complete the southern end of the HS2 railway into Euston, it’s how it would be paid for and what the final design of the station would look like which has been up in the air.
The previous government plan to hive the site off to a private developer to build the station and keep the oversite development did not attract much support from developers due to the risks involved and the minimal options for a decent return on their investment.
At a minimum, the budget will need to include a commitment to fund the circa £1 billion cost of the tunnels from Old Oak Common to Euston, even if the final plans for Euston station itself are put up for review.
There have also been renewed calls to revise the dropped link with the HS1 railway, which would not only allow a direct connection into mainland Europe, it could offer the potential for some HS2 trains to terminate at St Pancras station while Euston is being rebuilt.
Then, once Euston station opens, the HS1-HS2 link would enable a high-speed rail service between Birmingham and mainland Europe, which would also improve HS2’s economic position and help reduce CO2 emitting air traffic.
Although this publication’s main focus is the London end, there are also growing calls for the line to be extended northwards. A recent report suggests that the concession to run HS2 from London to Crewe would be two to three times more lucrative for the government than one that stops at Birmingham.
If the support for the line north of Birmingham continues to rise, that adds support for Euston to be built in full — to maximise the value of the railway for the entire of England.
I’m probably missing something obvious but was wondering why Euston is the desired termini? Wouldn’t Paddington be an easier run from OOC and connect straight into the Liz line? Is it about platform availability, in which case the Heathrow express platforms may become feasible?
HS2 needs at least 6 and preferably 11 platforms.
Old Oak Common has an interconnection with the Liz line anyway.
Whatever station is chosen will need massive work to add a dozen extra platforms. Easier to demolish and rebuild an unloved station like Euston than a heritage asset like Paddington.
Personally, I would have made the London station of HS2 a through station with trains onward to South of London including to the continent. Birmingham and Manchester should have been through stations too.
Birmingham to Berlin. Now we’re talking!
We were promised all that when the Channel Tunnel was built and it never happened. Edinburgh, Leeds and Manchester to Paris (or Berlin!) is already possible in theory – Cross Country or East Coast Mainline and using via HS1 – but no one sees it as viable.
In theory yes but in practice?
How many people are going to be willing to spend the best part of the day on a train to get to Berlin when you can fly it in couple of hours
The business case just isn’t there.
I have friends who live in Amsterdam who fly to Berlin because of the time the train takes (around 7 hours) and Amsterdam is much closer than Brum!
Did I read the announcement will include a new link from Liverpool to Manchester and Manchester airport, which could feel a little ‘mind-the-gap’ in an HS2 context ..
If a HS1-2 link is really built mean some trains could finally stop at Stratford International, while others at OOC
There won’t be a HS1 link, it never made economic or practical sense given the low demand, high cost and the need to use the existing network through Camden and the new line no longer allows for it.
Reading the linked report it appears that full parliamentary powers already exist for HS2 to reach both Euston and Crewe. This should be big a incentive for doing both, as it won’t need to get delayed by parliament, which in turn would only increase costs further. It also removes avoidable bottlenecks, which in turns means HS2 would be more usable and valuable.
In terms of Euston I guess they’ve got at least two sets of plans to choose from. Hopefully they’ll design it to accommodate 11 platforms, even if they only fit out 6 of them initially, and temporarily rent out the unused space.
My solution: Build a 4 platform through station at Euston and take HS2 via the CR2 alignment to a rebuilt Clapham Junction, where the trains can take existing paths to Southampton, Weymouth, Gatwick and Brighton.
And if we want a link to HS1, there’s one going spare in Southfleet – ~20 miles of tunnel from Clapham; not trivial cost-wise, but far less than the 64 miles of tunnel between London and Birmingham. One or more intermediate stations in SE London could also support development and improve connectivity, like at Stratford.
And where is the money going to come from to pay for all that
The existing scheme is already pushing the boundaries of financial acceptance.
@ChrisC
Building 11 platforms at Euston had a price tag of £5bn. A much smaller through station could be delivered for a fraction of that. Plus if you don’t need to reverse trains there you can dispense with all the expensive grade separated caverns in the approach.
A 5 mile tunnel to Clapham Junction could be done for £2-3bn based on published costs of the project so far. The London Bridge rebuild cost £1bn which could indicate a ballpark for a station rebuild at Clapham and crucially, you still won’t need all those platforms and crossovers to reverse trains there.
So leaving aside my slightly flippant comments about a tunnel to Southfleet, the Clapham Junction option could even be cost neutral compared with the full terminus at Euston.
Costs in general on HS2 are insane, as many have commented. This reflects a general issue in English-speaking countries which isn’t reflected elsewhere and the reasons for that are an interesting topic. But basically our entire procurement approach is wrong and too many consultants are involved.