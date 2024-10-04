London Euston station has turned off the MEGA SIZED advertising boards
Euston station’s huge advertising boards have gone dark, as Network Rail has agreed to turn them off as part of a five-point plan to improve the station.
Although a major reconstruction of London Euston station is required to meet current demands, Network Rail and the Department for Transport (DfT) have agreed to an initial five-point plan to address the ongoing problems.
First, they will review passenger information provision and circulation, including a shutdown and review of the use of the huge overhead advertising boards.
In addition, the “Euston Rush” may be reduced by reviewing how passengers are invited to and board services, especially during disruption. Physically inside the station, they will aim to create more concourse space and remove some of the pinch-points, including more and better toilets.
A plan to unify the station’s operation during disruption may also help to reduce some of the misinformation and confusion that occurs when train services are disrupted. To minimise the need for that, they will work on improving the reliability of both the infrastructure and train services that arrive at the station. That will likely be changed elsewhere, such as reducing delays caused by problems on the railway tracks leading to Euston station.
Gary Walsh, route director for West Coast South said: “Our five-point plan will help improve things for passengers in the short term by creating more space, providing better passenger information, and working as an industry to improve the reliability of train services on the West Coast Main Line.”
The changes have been announced after the Transport Secretary, Louise Haigh, tasked the station’s teams at Network Rail and relevant train operators – including Avanti West Coast and West Midlands Trains – to look again at how the station works on a day-to-day basis and to make immediate improvements wherever possible.
The Transport Secretary says this is a positive first step towards addressing overcrowding at the station but adds that more must be done. Senior management at Network Rail will be meeting with the Secretary of State next week to answer questions on the station’s plans and set out a route towards longer-term improvements to the passenger experience.
Transport Secretary Louise Haigh said: “For too long, Euston station simply hasn’t been good enough for passengers.
“That’s why I’ve tasked Network Rail with coming up with a clear plan to immediately improve conditions for passengers. This includes a shutdown of the advertising boards from today to review their use.
“We know Euston needs a permanent solution and are working hard to agree this – but these immediate steps will help to alleviate some of the issues the station has been facing.”
They must have read Ian’s article the other day which criticised that large bright advertising wall. 😉
Reading between the lines the government does appear to be building the narrative/case for rebuilding Euston station, which hopefully means that redevelopment for HS2 will go ahead.
Having admitted the mess Euston is surely Gareth Dennis should be reinstated with immediate effect.
I don’t think Gareth Dennis has any impact on the high-level decision making of Euston station, despite how he acts
Re-instate the original location of the train departure boards (where the huge advertising boards are now) as it used to be which was large, clear and informative and release the train departure platform in good time (at least 10mins) which will avoid people running across the concourse in a panic. Basically how it used to be years ago…
I agree and also bring back Virgin which was far better than what we have now.
The old train departure boards created a wall of people standing in a line blocking access to platforms. See the last IanVisits article on this
I liked the original location, since it allowed me to walk into the station, see which platform, and proceed directly without breaking stride — very useful if you are in a hurry!
As for the “wall of people” problem, that arises from the lack of seating — maybe install more SEATING in a position where people can SEE the departure boards clearly, then there will be far less need for people to stand around in the centre of the concourse blocking everything. (And no, the benches outside the station do not count, because in bad weather…)
Only last month was telling people how much those enormous ghastly advertising screens only made the architectural carbuncle that is Euston worse, those huge strobing screens made me feel so uncomfortable and an autistic friend had a meltdown there. Glad NR are “seeing” sense.
Agree. It’s wrong on so many levels:
-Accessibility (ie. with your friend and many other people, myself included);
-Energy use (much higher compared to dot-matrix displays);
-Functionality;
-Safety.
Agree
Use them as Train Arrival / Departure displays
The OTHER thing that needs doing is stopping “Avanti” from keeping passengers waiting until 5 minutes before the train leaves, followed by a mad rush.
Stupid & counterproductive
The new departure boards are positioned badly, so everyone crams into the middle of the concourse and the font is also really small so you need to get up close unless you have 20/20 vision. If they were back where they used to be but with the new LEDS (with bigger font) I suspect it would be a much more comfortable experience.
Good riddance to the advert panels. But has anyone managed to find the ARRIVALS screen? One miserable little screen at one side of the concourse, tilted away from the main area and nearly invisible. Useless.
It’s not just inside the concourse. Why isn’t there a canopy (or even a proper small building) over the area where passengers have to go outside when going from the top of the underground escalators to the main building and vice versa?
If they can do this at Euston then can we campaign to have the same at Waterloo?
Tiny departure boards are far less easy to see from any distance, now they’ve used the space for a long dizzy advertising hoarding.
Victoria’s departure boards are worse still, nothing joined up about that given the two sides of the station are far apart, if you want to know which is the first train out to local stations it’s impossible to know accurately without asking staff!
The former departure boards at Euston where information was spatially distributed along the platform gateline located adjacent to the platform to which they referred was far better. People for platform 1 waited near platform 1, people for platform 17 stood near platform 17. Worth a centrally located bank of screens that show all platforms info. Everyone gets in the way of everyone else when the platform is announced
@MarkD
I’m confused, if you don’t know what platform it is how would you know to wait for info near that platform? And if you did know what platform it is, what would you be waiting for?
What you’re talking about sounds like the Marylebone approach of pointing people to “waiting zones” near groups of platforms?
Intersting article from the Guardian last week, really chimed with me as a regular Euston user:
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/oct/05/euston-you-have-a-problem-train-travel-to-football-and-the-basic-futility-of-hope