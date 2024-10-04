London Euston station has turned off the MEGA SIZED advertising boards

Euston station’s huge advertising boards have gone dark, as Network Rail has agreed to turn them off as part of a five-point plan to improve the station.

Although a major reconstruction of London Euston station is required to meet current demands, Network Rail and the Department for Transport (DfT) have agreed to an initial five-point plan to address the ongoing problems.

First, they will review passenger information provision and circulation, including a shutdown and review of the use of the huge overhead advertising boards.

In addition, the “Euston Rush” may be reduced by reviewing how passengers are invited to and board services, especially during disruption. Physically inside the station, they will aim to create more concourse space and remove some of the pinch-points, including more and better toilets.

A plan to unify the station’s operation during disruption may also help to reduce some of the misinformation and confusion that occurs when train services are disrupted. To minimise the need for that, they will work on improving the reliability of both the infrastructure and train services that arrive at the station. That will likely be changed elsewhere, such as reducing delays caused by problems on the railway tracks leading to Euston station.

Gary Walsh, route director for West Coast South said: “Our five-point plan will help improve things for passengers in the short term by creating more space, providing better passenger information, and working as an industry to improve the reliability of train services on the West Coast Main Line.”

The changes have been announced after the Transport Secretary, Louise Haigh, tasked the station’s teams at Network Rail and relevant train operators – including Avanti West Coast and West Midlands Trains – to look again at how the station works on a day-to-day basis and to make immediate improvements wherever possible.

The Transport Secretary says this is a positive first step towards addressing overcrowding at the station but adds that more must be done. Senior management at Network Rail will be meeting with the Secretary of State next week to answer questions on the station’s plans and set out a route towards longer-term improvements to the passenger experience.

Transport Secretary Louise Haigh said: “For too long, Euston station simply hasn’t been good enough for passengers.

“That’s why I’ve tasked Network Rail with coming up with a clear plan to immediately improve conditions for passengers. This includes a shutdown of the advertising boards from today to review their use.

“We know Euston needs a permanent solution and are working hard to agree this – but these immediate steps will help to alleviate some of the issues the station has been facing.”