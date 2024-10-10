Enfield Chase station’s new mural celebrates local history and heritage

An impressivly large mural recently appeared at a North London railway station, telling the story of the local area and its people.

The mural, created by the Enfield-based illustrator historian Kremena Dimitrova, is a collage mix of images and art called The Charter of the Forest. It is presumably named after the 1217 charter that opened up the royal forests for the free men to use.

Arguably, the Charter of the Forest did more for the rights of the common folk than the much more famous Magna Carta, which basically ignored most of us in its declarations.

The mural, which can be found in Enfield Chase station, is very detailed, with lots of local references and imagery. You can either stand back and just admire it in all its detail, or if you know the local area history, get up close and study what’s been included—or maybe even look to see if your favourite story has been omitted.

It’s a very impressive bit of art however you look at it.

The main mural can be found on the northbound platform, where it’s very obvious but less obvious, there’s also three other artworks, which don’t have signs to tell you anything about them, but two are of trains next to the main mural, and a very easy to miss painted window on the southbound platform.

In addition, a few signs in the southbound platform waiting room tell the artwork’s story.

According to a sign next to the mural, it was funded by the DfT’s “Your Station, Your Community Improvement Fund” and delivered by Great Northern. The local Enfield Society was also involved in its creation.