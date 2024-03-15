This is a weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

The 1996 proposal to build a heritage ‘theme park’ inside the abandoned Piccadilly line station. Londonist

TfL has deployed enforcement officers across the network to tackle anti-social behaviour and fare evaders – estimated to cost about TfL £150m a year. BBC News

Elizabeth line

Investing and Developing in London – The Impact of the Elizabeth Line Loxology

Mainline / Overground

Plans for a new direct rail service between Wrexham and London have been unveiled. The Leader

An ambition to upgrade the Elephant & Castle railway station has taken a step forward after initial funding was granted for planning work to be carried out. ianVisits

London’s Paddington Station forced to shut down amid heavy flooding Independent

TfL rules out regular London Overground trains to London Bridge ianVisits

Experienced tunneling teams on HS2 have complained about site conditions and welfare on the project. Construction Enquirer

If you time it right, you’ll be able to see a special train on the SouthWestern Railway route — that’s been painted in a British Rail 1980s-inspired colour scheme. ianVisits

c2c trains running at reduced speed due to ‘slippery rails’ Echo News

Waterloo station could soon receive a huge London Bridge-style upgrade, according to plans shown off by Network Rail and Lambeth council. ianVisits

DLR

From Dangleways to Driverless Pods: The rejected Thamesmead DLR extensions ianVisits

Miscellaneous

People from London are nigh-on top of the charts in their support for their public transport system, according to a major new global survey commissioned by Hitachi Rail. Global Railway Review

‘Intense’ moment dog was rescued after falling under a Tube train Metro

West Hampstead: Police descend on station and ‘kick down locked door’ as man arrested for ‘arson’ Mirror

A couple who met on a train have married on a rail service between London Paddington and Swansea. BBC News

Train Sim World, the train simulator game, has added the GOBLIN branch of the London Overground to their platform, so you can now manage a train trip from Gospel Oak to Barking Riverside. ianVisits

Trainline shares soar as ticket sales hit £5.3bn on ‘less severe’ rail strike impact CityAM

Trial for homeless migrant accused of pushing Tube passenger on to the tracks Court News

National government should at long last call time on an over-centralised system and fully devolve power to whoever is the capital’s Mayor OnLondon

A scheme trialling off-peak fares all day on Fridays on the Transport for London (TfL) network has begun. BBC News

And finally: Network Rail bosses order Paddy Power advert to be removed from London Paddington station because of its payoff: ‘Good job you’re used to delays’ Daily Mail

The image is from a March 2023 article: A new railway museum has opened in Epping