There are plans to extend the DLR to Thamesmead, but before TfL put that out to consultation, they considered everything from extending the Jubilee line to building new cable cars. Forty-two options were considered, and thanks to a Freedom of Information (FOI) request, you can see just how unconventional some of the ideas suggested were.

National Rail

Extension from Plumstead to Thamesmead

Extension from Plumstead to Belvedere via Thamesmead

Elizabeth line

Extension from Abbey Wood to the east

Extension from Custom House to Thamesmead

London Underground

H&C line extension from Barking to Thamesmead

H&C line extension from Barking to Abbey Wood via Thamesmead

Jubilee line extension from North Greenwich to Thamesmead via Beckton Riverside

London Overground

Extension from Barking Riverside to Abbey Wood

Extension from Barking Riverside to Belvedere

Extension from Barking Riverside to Woolwich

Extension from Barking Riverside to Thamesmead

Extension from Barking Riverside to Gallions Reach via Beckton

DLR

Extension from Gallions Reach to Beckton Riverside

Extension from Gallions Reach to Thamesmead

Extension from Gallions Reach to Abbey Wood

Extension from Gallions Reach to Belvedere via Thamesmead

Extension from Gallions Reach to Barking, then to Abbey Wood/Belvedere

Extension from Woolwich Arsenal to Thamesmead

Extension from King George V to Thamesmead

Extension from Gallions Reach to Dagenham Dock via Beckton and Barking Riverside

Extension from Gallions Reach to Barking

Pedestrians

A bridge between Beckton Riverside and Gallions Reach

Tram

Link between Abbey Wood and Thamesmead

Link between Abbey Wood and Gallions Reach via Thamesmead and cross-river link

Link between Abbey Wood and Woolwich

Light Rail

A light rail line between Gallions Reach and Beckton Riverside

A light rail line between Abbey Wood and Thamesmead

A light rail line between Abbey Wood and Gallions Reach via Thamesmead (inc river crossing)

Bus transit

Link between Abbey Wood and Woolwich via Thamesmead

Link between Abbey Wood to Gallions Reach via Woolwich and Thamesmead

Link between Beckton Riverside and Custom House

Enhanced bus service

Improved service within Thamemead

Improved service to serve Beckton Riverside

Bus only river crossing between Thamesmead and Gallions Reach

River Bus

Extend riverbus RB1 to Thamesmead and Gallions Reach

Thamesmead to Barking Riverside shuttle

Cable Car

A new dangleway between Thamesmead and Gallions Reach

A new dangleway between Thamesmead and Barking Riverside

Personal Rapid Transit (similar to Heathrow Pods)

PRT within Thamesmead

PRT within Beckton Riverside

In a throwback to the past, TfL even looked at whether a car-based development would be an option.

All of the options were tested against a number of criteria, including cost-to-benefit ratio, fitting in with the Mayor’s transport policies, commercial viability, passenger capacity, land acquisition, housing impact, and so forth.

A score was allocated to each of the options to determine which of the ideas for transport upgrades was worth considering. At this stage, most of the ideas above were dropped as simply not realistic enough to meet the requirements.

Ten viable options emerged:

DLR extension from Gallions Reach to Beckton Riverside

DLR extension from Gallions Reach to Thamesmead

DLR extension from Gallions Reach to Abbey Wood

DLR extension from Gallions Reach to Belvedere via Thamesmead

DLR extension from Gallions Reach to Barking, then to Abbey Wood/Belvedere

Bus transit between Abbey Wood and Woolwich via Thamesmead

Overground extension from Barking Riverside to Abbey Wood

Overground extension from Barking Riverside to Woolwich

Tram link between Abbey Wood and Gallions Reach via Thamesmead and cross-river link

Jubilee line extension from North Greenwich to Thamesmead via Beckton Riverside

However, the DLR extension from Gallions Reach to Thamesmead not only scored the highest but was also the only option to score high in both the objective and viability benchmarks.

The main reason for rejecting the heavy rail extensions was the cost of building the lines, but adding new spurs to the rail or tube would have meant a more fragmented service elsewhere. The London Overground extensions scored better in terms of end benefits but were scored poorly in value as they are a very expensive way of bringing public transport to Thamesmead.

The DLR options looked more promising in terms of cost to benefit — and while extending the Woolwich line to Thamemead avoided a new tunnel, it added a lot more complexity around the Woolwich station and would have increased passengers on an already busy branch of the service.

The bus, tram, and light rail options were considered affordable, but they do not deliver the capacity needed in the long term, although a rapid bus link between Woolwich and Thamesmead will be provided in the short term.

The shortlist was subject to more analysis, ranging from how the transport option would fit into an area to its value for money, affordability, local support, impact on car use, and, importantly, how realistic it was that the scheme could be delivered.

For example, from a transport perspective, extending the DLR through Thamesmead to Abbey Wood sounds like a very good idea, which it would be, except that the added construction costs wouldn’t be offset by any added uplift in the number of houses that could be built in Thamesmead, so the cost of the extension per household served is about a third more expensive than stopping at Thamesmead.

However, while extending the DLR beyond Thamesmead to Belvedere wouldn’t be expected to add any extra houses to Thamesmead either, it’s so cheap (£1.15-1.55 billion vs £1.2-£1.6 billion) that it’s almost a rounding error in the total project cost. It could be argued that it should be considered for inclusion in the plans upfront just because it would be so much more affordable to bolt it on today than to add it later.

However, the London Overground extensions all flash red in most of the scores for poor value and high costs. The only green score they get is public approval. Interestingly, the Overground extension also performs far worse than any other options in terms of climate change impact over a 60-year life, as it’s expected to reduce car use by less than any other idea they looked at.

Countering that, the DLR extension options were considered to reduce road use by such a large degree that they ended up being carbon-negative over the 60-year timeframe usually used to calculate public transport upgrade impacts.

There’s a large amount of data underpinning the decisions and the charts in the FOI are extensive, as they need to be when planning to spend the sort of money being talked about.

The core factor here is that each option is tested and reviewed. So when people exclaim on social media that they can’t believe that X isn’t being done when it’s so obviously better, quite often, it is looked at and rejected, and for good reason.

All decisions are compromises, but just because an option would offer a better transport network doesn’t actually mean it’s the best option when you weigh the cost and difficulties of building it. That’s how TfL concluded that a DLR extension from Gallions Reach to Thamemead via Beckton Riverside was the option to pursue.

The consultation closes on Monday 18th March 2024 and you can read the details and respond here.