An ambition to upgrade the Elephant & Castle railway station has taken a step forward after initial funding was granted for planning work to be carried out.

Station entrance (c) ianVisits

Due to the expected increased footfall at the station following work on the town centre, Network Rail is looking to improve the station facilities by improving accessibility to all four platforms whilst also creating a larger station concourse and installing ticket gates.

The station currently has four platforms, all accessed by stairs, although the central two platforms share just one staircase. While the stairs are narrow and squashed in places, the ticket hall area has a surprising amount of space which provides the capacity for lifts and ticket gates.

An upgrade of the scale that Network Rail is looking at is estimated to cost around £18 million, but before Network Rail can apply for the full funding package, they need to carry out the planning work to understand the opportunities and problems and realistic costs of the upgrade. Last week, Southwark Council’s cabinet meeting approved providing £350,000 to Network Rail to carry out the initial studies so that “the design is developed in parallel with the implementation of the proposals for Elephant and Castle town centre”

The council funded the package from a share of developer contributions to its Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) which is raised to pay for the implementation of new infrastructure to support the growth of communities.

Although it’s too early to say what the plans would look like, a presentation last year by Benedict O’Looney Architects for The Walworth Society gives an idea of what the likely result might be.

The station would see gatelines added at both entrances and a new step-free ramp added to the historic Elephant Road entrance. The entrance building would also have its heritage restored, and there’s an option in the plans to expand the station entrance by taking over a shop in the arches and rebuilding the entrance sympathetically.

Once in the station, three short lifts would link the ticket hall to the platforms.

At the moment, there isn’t a timeframe for when or even if the station upgrade will take place.

Platforms (c) ianVisits

Stairs and corridor (c) ianVisits

Ticket hall area (c) ianVisits

  1. L says:
    12 March 2024 at 3:38 pm

    I want to know why this wasn’t done as part of the Thameslink Programme when every other station in zone 1 saw upgrades.

    • ianVisits says:
      12 March 2024 at 3:47 pm

      The Thameslink Programme through the central core between Bermondsey diveunder and St Pancras didn’t involve any part of the Sutton loop.

