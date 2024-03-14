A plan to run London Overground trains into London Bridge as a regular service is unlikely to happen because Southern is expected to restore their service through the Sydenham Corridor to four trains an hour in 2025.

At the moment, Southern provides two trains an hour, having reduced the service during the pandemic. Although the line is shared with the London Overground along most of its route, people usually have to change trains along the route if they want to get to London Bridge.

Transport for London (TfL) had been considering whether it could take over the two unused slots each hour at London Bridge but has now ruled that out — at least for now.

In a written answer to Robert McIntosh of the Forest Hill Society, TfL said “During the course of our feasibility study, it emerged that Southern plan to reintroduce the services in 2025. We will monitor the re-introduction of the Southern services and if for any reason that does not progress, we will look at this again.”

However, the TfL response added that “London Overground remains committed to establishing a service to London Bridge during engineering closures where there is no Southern service through the Sydenham corridor to improve customer options.”

An example of that special service will be this coming Easter Sunday when the London Overground will provide two trains an hour between London Bridge and West Croydon.

The service will run from about 9:30am to 11pm on Sunday 31st March — so a rare chance to catch an Overground train from London Bridge. And with a regular service ruled out for the future, the Easter Sunday special will remain an exceptionally rare event.