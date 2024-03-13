Train Sim World, the train simulator game, has added the GOBLIN branch of the London Overground to their platform, so you can now manage a train trip from Gospel Oak to Barking Riverside.

The game route has scenery that represents the built-up area around this part of north London, including dense collections of residential buildings and lighting that recreates the suburban atmosphere after the sun has gone down.

Along with the existing stations, they’ve added the extension to Barking Riverside, and depending on how often they update it, the game may be locked in a phase that the riverside estate is in today or show the progress of the housing development in the area.

The London Overground’s Class 710 Aventra trains are also included in the game for the first time.

Up to four trains per hour (tph) run along this line between Gospel Oak and Barking Riverside, resulting in 154 playable services for the Class 710 in and amongst a total of over 1,000 services when factoring in AI and layers from other pieces of content.

Freight services will be available to the vast majority of Train Sim World 4 players as these will layer in from the East Coast Main Line Class 66 and FKA wagons, though to other Class 66 variants will be available to select for those that own that content. Additional freight using other forms of rolling stock will also layer in, such as those from Southeastern Highspeed.

Train Sim World 4: London Overground Suffragette line: Gospel Oak – Barking Riverside route add-on will be released by Dovetail Games on 19th March 2024.

Oh, and look out for actual Goblins around the route – there are 25 of them hidden in the game.