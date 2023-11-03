This is a weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Tube strikes breakthrough as Aslef bosses back 5% pay offer Standard

Delays on Northern line after smoke seen at Chalk Farm Local London

Old Kent Road needs a Tube station say residents and workers South London Press

CCTV cameras will not be fully operational on the Central line until the end of this decade, despite promises that all carriages would be equipped with cameras by 2023. Independent

Elizabeth line

Storm Ciaran: Flooding causes Elizabeth line ‘severe delays’ B&D Post

Mainline / Overground

Topping out party at HS2 cube building which is ‘no longer needed’ Camden New Journal

Avanti West Coast cancelling Saturday services at short notice LBC

The government is under fresh pressure to reform the UK’s “bizarre” rail fare system, amid ongoing hikes and industrial action. CityAM

London mayor Sadiq Khan has said Rishi Sunak’s plan to get private developers to pay for the final leg of HS2 from west London to the Euston terminus is “verging on fantasy”. Property Week (£)

HS2’s Thame Valley viaduct – taking a look at a waterlogged construction site ianVisits

Step-free access to Liverpool Street station could be improved, as Network Rail is applying for permission to install a new lift at the Bishopsgate entrance ianVisits

Liverpool Street: Historic England says plans ‘fundamentally misconceived’ BBC News

Ministers face the threat of a judicial review from the rail industry and local councils if the Government pushes ahead with its plans to sell off land bought for HS2, i understands. i News

Some trains between Watford Junction and London Euston are set to become shorter and have less seats from next week. Watford Observer

DLR

There will be a two-day strike on Docklands Light Railway (DLR) next week which is expected to severely affect services. ianVisits

A man from Hornchurch has admitted to a bomb hoax after he left a suitcase at a DLR station. Romford Recorder

Miscellaneous

London to Scotland sleeper train staff to be balloted on strike action in row over staffing Yahoo News

TFL chief says sorry for the ‘distress’ caused by ‘Free Palestine’ tube train incident Jewish News

A new tube map celebrates the engineers who built London ianVisits

Trainline has raised next year’s ticket sale forecast on the back of resurgent demand for train travel, despite nursing a £66m hit from UK rail strike action. CityAM

Elizabeth line train ‘racially aggravated assault’ near Paddington – images released by police London World

Part of the London Underground has been spotted in Grimsby, as the port was transformed into 1940s London for filming the Netflix sci-fi series Bodies. ianVisits

In 1960 weary commuters let a moving walkway take the strain as they made their way through Bank underground station The Engineer

The co-founder of Extinction Rebellion has been found guilty of criminal damage for breaking the window of a government department in a protest against the environmental impact of HS2. The Guardian

Mother hit by two trains in ‘horror’ incident on London Underground says ‘avoidable mistakes’ led to loss of arm and leg Sky News

