Places for London – the Transport for London (TfL) property company – has secured planning permission to improve 11 railway arches it manages along Kilburn Mews.

In collaboration with architect DK-CM, the work will enhance the infrastructure of the arches, bridges, and surrounding external space between Kilburn High Road and Loveridge Road — next to Kilburn tube station on the Jubilee line.

The arch units will have new frontages and improved energy efficiency by utilising air source heat pumps to provide heating and cooling. This will mean more efficient space for tenants and lower operating utility costs. The proposal will also include various urban greening initiatives around the arches, such as installing planters and tree pits.

Jo Fisher, Head of Arches at Transport for London (TfL), said: “We are keen to bring new life to these arches at the north end of Kilburn High Road and are delighted to have now secured planning permission for these improvements. This work is part of our wider investment into providing new spaces and opportunities for our tenants, many of which are small businesses across London’s diverse communities, and we look forward to working with the Kilburn community to create a welcoming gateway at our station.”

In 2019, all occupiers were formally made aware that the redevelopment would be taking place and Places for London confirmed to the occupiers that it would require possession to refurbish the mews and vacant possession of the arches was obtained in April 2023.

Places for London allowed local Kilburn charities, such as Kilburn State of Mind, Brent Biennial 2022, Camden Black Creatives and Chance Projects, short-term use of the ahead of works starting on the arches.