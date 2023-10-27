Part of the London Underground has been spotted in Grimsby, as the port was transformed into 1940s London for filming the Netflix sci-fi series Bodies.

The port was taken over for filming for a month last year as the location saw the transformation of one building into Aldgate East tube station, while other buildings were also transformed into period shops and houses.

The eight-part series follows four detectives across different time periods, all trying to solve the same murder and features a cast that includes Jacob Fortune-Lloyd (The Queen’s Gambit), who shot his scenes on the Port of Grimsby last May.

The limited eight-part series Bodies aired on Netflix on 19th October.

Simon Bird, Regional Director of the Humber said: “It’s great to see our Port of Grimsby being used by film and television production companies. The historic quarter is attracting a lot of interest from location managers and producers who like the authenticity and character of the place. We hope this is the start of a new venture for the area.”

If you want to see it, the film location in the photo above is on Cross Street.

And, this is what the real Aldgate East station looked like in 1944.

The port over the years has already hosted many productions from an episode of Wheeler Dealers last year when Mike Brewer and Elvis toured round in a renovated Ford Transit van to the film Three Day Millionaire about a group of fishermen who stage a robbery; to Atonement when it featured as a French town.