There will be a two-day strike on Docklands Light Railway (DLR) next week which is expected to severely affect services.

Transport for London (TfL) is warning that at the moment, they don’t expect any DLR services to run on Tuesday 7th and Wednesday 8th November 2023 – but if any services do run, they will start late and finish early.

To be safe though, it’s probably best to assume no DLR service will run, unless the strike is called off at the last minute.

Estimated impact of DLR strike on tube map

TfL is also warning that in addition to the strike action on Tuesday and Wednesday, they expect that there might be minor disruptions on the morning of Thursday 9th November.

Tube, London Overground, Elizabeth line, Bus and IFS Cloud Cable Car services are not on strike but may be busier than usual.

For people heading to the World Travel Market at ExCeL London on 7-8 November, TfL recommends using the Elizabeth line to get to Custom House, which is next to the ExCeL exhibition centre.

