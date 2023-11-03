large plot of derelict industrial land in Kensal Green, west London, could see over 2,500 new homes built on it as part of a joint venture between Ballymore and Sainsburys.

The former Kensal Gasworks off Ladbroke Grove sits between the Grand Union Canal and the mainline railway out of Paddington, and there’s been a long running consultation to redevelop the site, known as Project Flourish.

The formal planning application has now been filed with Kensington and Chelsea council, and alongside a new Sainsbury’s store, the plans include 2,519 new homes, two parks, a restored canal basin and over 100,000 sqft of new commercial space around a new high street.

About a quarter of the new houses will be offered under an affordable housing scheme.

The site currently has a large Sainsbury’s store, so they will be building a brand new replacement superstore next door with flats above, and once that opens, the old store will be demolished to become another block of flats.

If planning is successful, the 11-year construction programme is estimated to start in 2025. The first homes will be delivered in 2030, along with the new Sainsbury’s store and the neighbourhood centre around the restored canal basin.

The development also aims to reconnect the existing site to the surrounding area through an improved road junction at Ladbroke Grove, which will be secured through a Section 278 agreement within the planning application. The development also safeguards the location for a future pedestrian and cycle connection across the railway tracks to the North Pole site to the south side of the railway, should one be added in the future.

There are also discussions with a neighbouring development to provide a western bridge across the Canal, offering a route through the Kensal Green Cemetary to Kensal Green tube station.

A tentative suggestion that an Elizabeth line station could be built next to the development didn’t get very far.