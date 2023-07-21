A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Going underground: The digital twin tech turning the Piccadilly line green ERP Today

There will be substantial disruption to the London Underground next week as six days of strikes by three unions hit the network. ianVisits

Worn-out Jubilee Line trains finally being refurbished, mayor says The Greenwich Wire

A coroner has criticised TfL after an engineer was crushed to death while working on the travelator at Waterloo Station. Standard

Four rare surviving K8 phone boxes that can be found on the London Underground have been given heritage listing protection. ianVisits

Elizabeth line

Key office submarkets along London’s Elizabeth Line have shown record rental growth, with more than half of central London take-up so far this year within a 10-minute walk of a Crossrail station. Farringdon has posted above-market rental growth of 46% EGI (£)

Ahead of an Elizabeth line Committee meeting next week, Transport for London (TfL) says that the Elizabeth line is now beating post-pandemic passenger number forecasts. ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

Eurostar passengers can now avoid UK border checks by having their face scanned The Points Guy

Mace boss rips into ‘absolutely shameful’ decision to mothball HS2 Euston Building

They are, it can be politely said, to be a bit late in arriving, but last week there was a chance to see inside South Western Railway’s new Arterio class of trains. ianVisits

Extra £25m from government for Meridian Water infrastructure – but rail upgrades still on hold Enfield Dispatch

Passengers were left stranded during Friday’s rush hour as signal failures at a central London station caused chaos. Yahoo News

Five-day rail closures on the Portsmouth to London Waterloo line between Petersfield and Guildford – bus replacement services will run instead Portsmouth News

Miscellaneous

Karapincha to open first permanent spot within Canary Wharf tube station Restaurant Online

HS2: Euston station ‘floundering’ while community suffers BBC News

Do the public really support Mick Lynch’s rail strikes? The Spectator

The story behind Maybelline’s viral London underground advert Cosmetics Business (£)

Drummond Street, a south Asian hub, is under threat from HS2 works at Euston station in London but now moves are afoot to revive the area The Guardian

De-Staffing by Stealth: The Fight for the Future of the Railway Tribune

London’s infrastructure party cooling down and coming to an end Rail Tech

The co-founder of Extinction Rebellion caused more than £27,000 worth of damage when she took a hammer to the window of a government building to protest against the environmental impacts of HS2, The Guardian

Flying is still cheaper than taking the train in Europe, study finds Politico

And finally: A deadly boiler explosion, half-built tunnels flooded by sewage and an “interminable tangle of timber”: here’s how The Builder reported on the first part of the London Tube network Building Design

The image above is from July 2021: Photos from the HS2 tunnel site in northwest London