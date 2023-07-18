There will be substantial disruption to the London Underground next week as six days of strikes by three unions hit the network.

Three unions, the RMT, ASLEF and Unite are planning strike action over six days on the Tube network, starting on Sunday 23rd July. The action will impact different lines on different days and severe disruption is expected on the London Underground if the strike action goes ahead.

Sun 23rd July Services will close early with customers advised to complete their journeys by 7pm. Mon 24th July A good service is expected by late morning. Tue 25th July Little or no service is expected across the London Underground Wed 26th July No service is expected across the London Underground. Thur 27th July Little or no service is expected across the London Underground Fri 28th July No service is expected across the London Underground including Night Tube. Sat 29th July Tube services will start later than normal with a good service expected by midday.National Rail strike may affect some District line, London Overground, Elizabeth line and Tram services.

Although the strike action is only on the London Underground, it will mean that some rail stations that share facilities with the tube may be affected or closed. For example, the Elizabeth line passengers at Tottenham Court Road may find they can only use the Dean Street exit, not the one shared with the London Underground.

The other rail, bus and tram services will also be much busier than usual, and queuing systems may be in place.

Glynn Barton, TfL’s Chief Operating Officer, said: “We are disappointed that the RMT, ASLEF and Unite unions have announced strike action. We are continuing to talk with trade unions to discuss the issues and seek a resolution.

“There are no current proposals to change pension arrangements. Although we are discussing with union colleagues a range of proposals to change how London Underground operates, no employee will lose their job or be asked to work additional hours.

“We urge the trade unions to call off this action, but if it goes ahead customers should check before they travel as there will be significant disruption on the Tube across the week.”

Bakerloo and Overground closure

In addition to the strike action, due to previously announced engineering work, the Bakerloo line will be closed between Queen’s Park and Harrow & Wealdstone and the London Overground will be closed between Euston and Watford Junction.