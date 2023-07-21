The first of the new Piccadilly line trains that will start carrying passengers in 2025 has been spotted heading to a test track in Germany.

Most of the new trains are being built by Siemens at their new factory at Goole in Yorkshire, although the first units are being built at their factory in Vienna, Austria.

Before they can be used on the London Underground though, they need testing — and as it happens, Siemens owns an old British military base in Germany that’s been fitted with railways for testing trains.

That meant a number of photos being shared on social media of a London Underground train paying a visit to Germany via Sankt Pölten in Austria.

The trains are heading to the former RAF Wildenrath, close to the border with the Netherlands, which was taken over by Siemens Mobility in 1997 as a large site for testing trains.

Most of the old RAF base is now covered in railway tracks, with a number of large loops and loads of sidings for running trains in numerous different scenarios. A dedicated track had to be built for the Piccadilly line trains though, which was completed earlier this year in readiness for the first train to arrive.

The train will then be put through a battery of tests to confirm it performs as expected so that it can pass technical acceptance tests. They don’t need to do that for every train they build, just the first few to ensure that the design is accepted for technical compliance.

Once the first couple of trains have passed technical acceptance testing, Siemens can ramp up production of the rest of the trains knowing that there won’t be any unexpected design changes to the fleet. The rest of the trains will also be tested before going into service to ensure they are fault-free, but that can be done on the Piccadilly line itself out of hours.

The new fleet of trains is needed as the current trains are over 45 years old, and the order to replace them was made in May 2018.

The first of the 94 new trains should enter passenger service in 2025.

The new trains will be fully walkthrough from end to end, will come with the world’s first deep-level tunnel air conditioning system, and live in-tunnel information screens about transport services. As the trains have much wider doors than the current trains, they can spend less time in stations picking up and dropping off passengers, TfL expects that to enable them to be able to increase peak capability on the Piccadilly line from 24 to 27 trains per hour from 2027.

Along with the 10 percent additional space inside the trains, the net effect is a capacity increase of around a quarter on the Piccadilly line compared to today.

There is also a — currently on hold — plan to upgrade the signalling system on the Piccadilly line, which would increase capacity from 27 to 36 trains per hour.

The new trains also have the theoretical ability to be upgraded at a later date to driverless operation, but that would at a minimum require a huge amount of upgrades to the stations first.