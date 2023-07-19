They are, it can be politely said, to be a bit late in arriving, but last week there was a chance to see inside South Western Railway’s new Arterio class of trains.

The trains are officially the British Rail Class 701 Aventra supplied by Alstom, and were ordered in 2017 with the first expected to go into public service in the middle of 2019. However, there’s been a lot of problems getting them approved for use with South Western Railway, and the first trains are now expected to go into service towards the end of this year.

One of the new trains paid a short visit to Waterloo station last week, for the station’s 175th anniversary, giving a chance to see what the new trains will look like when they eventually enter passenger service.

As with most modern trains, they’re fully walk-through, with air conditioning, modern display screens and several bays for wheelchairs, bikes or luggage.

There are toilets on the train. They’re also the first UK trains to come with bioreactor Controlled Emission Toilets, which cleans the wastewater using anaerobic liquid treatments, so cleaned water can be expelled from the train, while training the solid waste for removal later. Removing the liquid means the trains can hold more waste and need emptying less often.

Do notice the passenger alarm close to the floor, for people who fall over and need assistance to get up again and would otherwise struggle to reach the usual alarm button.

A slight curiosity is that there are three grab poles by the doors, which gives plenty to hold on to, but the middle pole does feel as if might be an obstruction to people with luggage or wheelchairs at times. A nicer touch is that there are double grab poles on either side of the doors, so plenty to hold on to when arriving at a station.

Slightly unusual for a new train design, the door buttons on the inside of the train are on either side of the doors instead of in the middle. There’s been a trend to putting the buttons outside on either side of the doors, and the buttons inside in the middle — which slightly speeds up how people get on and off the trains.

There are quite a lot of facing seats on the train, with the half-tables which are popular these days. And each row of seats has a mains plug underneath.

For many drivers, the big improvement in the cab is the full-width window. Many commuter line trains have the driver to one side to allow space for the connecting corridor and emergency exit to be built into the front of the cab.

The problem of lining up seats with windows hasn’t been fixed though, leaving some people with a lovely view of a grey wall. There are some awkward looking gaps next to some of the doors that do end up looking as if something was missed out or the seats not quite lined up with the windows properly.

Quite how we’re still building trains with seats that don’t line up with windows is a mystery.

The train that visited Waterloo, officially number 701043, has also been given a special roundel to mark the station’s 175th anniversary.

The Arterio fleet will be phased in to eventually replace all of SWR’s Class 455, 456, 458 and 707 trains. Once the first train arrives on the Windsor & Eton Riverside route, the roll-out of the entire fleet of 60 ten-car and 30 five-car trains is expected to take up to two years.

Below is a map of every station the new Arterios will stop at once they are fully in service:

