Ahead of an Elizabeth line Committee meeting next week, Transport for London (TfL) says that the Elizabeth line is now beating post-pandemic passenger number forecasts. In its first full year of operation, the Elizabeth line carried just over 150 million passenger journeys, and although passenger demand is below pre-pandemic forecasts it’s above a range of post-pandemic projections.

The line is averaging around 3.5 million journeys each week, with the busiest week on the railway peaking at over 4.1 million journeys. Assuming nothing else, then they expect this year to carry around 170 million passenger journeys and could reach 200 million a year if post-pandemic recovery continues.

Looking at where passengers have switched from the tube to the Elizabeth line, they’ve seen a 40% drop in demand for the Central line at Ealing Broadway and a five percent decline in passengers on the Bakerloo line between Paddington and Oxford Circus.

Based on initial oyster/contactless payment data for specific journeys, they’ve seen a six-fold increase in traffic between Paddington and Tottenham Court Road, and four-fold increase in passenger journeys between Stratford and Paddington. Both were boosted by the much shorter journey times compared to the London Underground.

Although a lot of traffic comes from people switching from other services to the Elizabeth line, TfL believes that around 30 percent of traffic is new, and most of those are trips that wouldn’t have been taken if the Elizabeth line didn’t exist. Overall, their analysis suggests that the Elizabeth line is attracting an estimated 140,000 additional journeys in London each weekday than otherwise would have been the case.

There’s also been an increase in bus usage along the routes that feed people to a bus stop next to an Elizabeth line station in the suburbs, although that’s been partially offset by a decline in bus use around Elizabeth line stations within Zone 1.

Some early analysis suggests that the Elizabeth line has had a bigger impact on how people travel than previous transport changes, such as the opening of the Jubilee line extension. They suspect that this is partly due to the faster journeys offered, but also the improved train comfort levels. That’s significant if arguing the difference between expanding a tube line or a mainline railway. If a mainline grade railway upgrade delivers a bigger improvement for pound of investment, it’s easier to argue for it.

While the benefits of the Elizabeth line seem obvious, it’s helpful to have that proven by objective studies that put practical numbers on how transport and the economy have changed because of the new railway. TfL has now appointed Arup to deliver the first Elizabeth line post-opening evaluation study. The initial findings report is expected to be published in spring 2024 and a comprehensive report is expected in spring 2025.

A second post-opening evaluation study will focus on the wider socio-economic impacts of the Elizabeth line and will also update the findings on transport impacts from the first post-opening study. These wider economic, social and environmental effects will take longer to emerge and this second study will be commissioned in early 2025.

Away from how the public have changed their transport use, TfL is carrying out a review of the Crossrail funding/financing model with an aim to write an objective and factual account of funding and financing of the project.

These reports are important not just to learn lessons from the past, but to show concrete justifications for future public transport upgrades in London, and the rest of the UK.