Carnaby Street is being decorated with waste plastic from local shops for the next few months, although they have repurposed the waste into art first.

The temporary art piece, which will be on display until mid September, comes in the form of three hand / heart shaped arches that will be suspended above Carnaby Street and Newburgh Street. These will sit alongside the existing “Welcome To Carnaby Street” arches that have also been upcycled with the colourful recycled hand embellishments.

The installation has been made using waste plastic sourced from local shops and restaurants and the wider district and took 4 weeks of collecting waste plastic, 16 days of sheet pressing and a team of 13 people to create the finished materials. A total of 684 kg of recycled plastic waste was used in the process ranging from bakery crates and buckets to food palettes and unwanted shop decorations.

The creative recycling agency, Are You Mad collected, processed and cleaned all of the collected materials at their current location in Berwick Street.