Published by By Ian Mansfield London Art News No Comments ↓

Carnaby Street is being decorated with waste plastic from local shops for the next few months, although they have repurposed the waste into art first.

Photo Credit Dave Parry PA

The temporary art piece, which will be on display until mid September, comes in the form of three hand / heart shaped arches that will be suspended above Carnaby Street and Newburgh Street. These will sit alongside the existing “Welcome To Carnaby Street” arches that have also been upcycled with the colourful recycled hand embellishments.

The installation has been made using waste plastic sourced from local shops and restaurants and the wider district and took 4 weeks of collecting waste plastic, 16 days of sheet pressing and a team of 13 people to create the finished materials. A total of 684 kg of recycled plastic waste was used in the process ranging from bakery crates and buckets to food palettes and unwanted shop decorations.

The creative recycling agency, Are You Mad collected, processed and cleaned all of the collected materials at their current location in Berwick Street.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> London Art News