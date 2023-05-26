A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Earlier this month (May 1 2023), the Piccadilly Line’s Boston Manor Underground Station celebrated its 140th anniversary. Ealing News

RMT union extends its London Underground strike mandate ianVisits

Tube stations closed as ‘stressed’ staff report increase in violence and aggression from passengers Standard

Work has started on building a new entrance at Stratford station in East London which will make it much easier for people living to the west of the station to use get to the trains. ianVisits

Police are urgently trying to identify a man after a serious assault on a member of rail staff at Harrow on the Hill station HarrowOnline

Elizabeth line

Passengers can now travel directly from Essex to Heathrow on Elizabeth line ITV

Mixed reception for the Elizabeth line in Romford one year on Local London

The Elizabeth Line anniversary is a reminder of what London and other cities can achieve with the right kind of investment CityAM

Apprentice star Tom Skinner is voice of Elizabeth line journey between Heathrow and Essex International Airport Review

ExCeL London CEO hails ‘Transformational’ Elizabeth Line on anniversary as venue on track for busiest year yet Event Industry News

Mainline / Overground

Rail users could lose access to wi-fi on trains in England as part of cost cuts after the government said it was a low priority for passengers. BBC News

Cast of The Mousetrap snapped at Paddington to celebrate partnership with Great Western Railway Carmarthenshire News

Commuters are tiring of “excuses” after a Watford train line was closed for five hours because of “rapidly growing plants”. Watford Observer

Brent Cross West station gears up for Autumn opening with new station signs ianVisits

Residents along rail line furious with ‘horrendous’ chainsaws used to cut trees South London Press

DLR

The campaign to extend the Docklands Light Railway (DLR) across the river to Thamesmead has stepped up with two MPs raising the issue. ianVisits

Miscellaneous

Two lengths of railway track from the very earliest days of the railways have been restored at Paddington station, although you might need a few tips to be able to find them. ianVisits

A teenager has been taken to hospital after a shooting outside a Tube station in north-west London. BBC News

The one-of-a-kind machine in London King’s Cross station dispenses full-sized, boxed mattresses to lucky winners at the push of a button The Mirror

New range to celebrate 160 years of the London Underground ianVisits

Man punched onto train tracks after Arsenal and Tottenham game Independent

And finally: Phillip Schofield ‘will end up making railway documentaries’, ITV sources say Independent

The image above is from May 2022: Photos from Bank tube station’s huge new platforms