The London Transport Museum has launched a new range of accessories to celebrate 160 years of the London Underground, using designs created by the same team that design the tube’s moquette seats.

London based Wallace#Sewell are the team behind the moquette designs for the Jubilee, Bakerloo, Overground, and most recently the Elizabeth line. They’ve now created a design to mark the tube’s 160th anniversary for sale the museum.

The new range of accessories are also being made in the UK from soft wool rather than hard wearing seat fabrics.

There’s a new scarf, tote bag, body bag and purse and are all available from here.