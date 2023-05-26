Seen by millions from the outside, but hardly ever from the inside, later this summer, the Old Royal Naval College will be taking small groups into their Wren-designed rooftop domes.

The tours are part of the events to mark the 300th anniversary of Sir Christopher Wren’s death in 1723, and the Old Royal Naval College will be inviting visitors to climb the steps high inside the Chapel dome for an exclusive tour.

Only six people at a time — plus a guide — will be able to see and hear about the creation of this remarkable building and its historic turret clock. The tours will include ascending the narrow winding stone staircase to see the skeleton of Wren’s work and then look out across the roof tops at a 360° view of Greenwich and across to central London.

The Dome Tour will cost £48, will last approximately 45 minutes, and the ticket also includes entry to the Painted Hall (normally £15).

Tickets will go on sale shortly, but you need to pre-register to be told when tickets are available, and you can do that here.

Please note that you will need to sign a waiver form for inclusion on this tour. This is due to tight, narrow spaces and uneven floors that are not suitable for all.

This tour is not suitable for children under 17.