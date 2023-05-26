Published by By Ian Mansfield London Ticket Alert No Comments ↓

Seen by millions from the outside, but hardly ever from the inside, later this summer, the Old Royal Naval College will be taking small groups into their Wren-designed rooftop domes.

(c) Old Royal Naval College

The tours are part of the events to mark the 300th anniversary of Sir Christopher Wren’s death in 1723, and the Old Royal Naval College will be inviting visitors to climb the steps high inside the Chapel dome for an exclusive tour.

Only six people at a time — plus a guide — will be able to see and hear about the creation of this remarkable building and its historic turret clock. The tours will include ascending the narrow winding stone staircase to see the skeleton of Wren’s work and then look out across the roof tops at a 360° view of Greenwich and across to central London.

The Dome Tour will cost £48, will last approximately 45 minutes, and the ticket also includes entry to the Painted Hall (normally £15).

Tickets will go on sale shortly, but you need to pre-register to be told when tickets are available, and you can do that here.

Please note that you will need to sign a waiver form for inclusion on this tour. This is due to tight, narrow spaces and uneven floors that are not suitable for all.

This tour is not suitable for children under 17.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> London Ticket Alert