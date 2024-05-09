If you fancy flinging yourself off the top of some tall buildings, and doing so for charity, there’s a number of chances to abseil down them this year.

Several are in the City of London, one in Stratford, Whitechapel, and next to the Thames.

Most have a modest registration fee, and then there’s a minimum amount that you need to raise from people sponsoring you to perform the deed.

Leadenhall Building (the cheesegrater)

This June, the Lord Mayor’s Appeal will take you up to the 47th floor of the Leadenhall Building in the City of London, where you can then get back down again on the outside.

By taking on this abseil you will commit to raising money for The Lord Mayor’s Appeal, ‘A Better City for All’, supporting three charities – MQ Mental Health Research, Homewards and National Numeracy – to deliver ground breaking programmes and find solutions to some of London’s most pressing societal issues.

There’s a registration fee of £35 and a minimum sponsorship to raise of £500.

The abseil challenge takes place on Friday 7th June.

Entry details are here.

Lloyds Building

The Lloyd’s of London Foundation will host a two-day abseil down the side of the famous Lloyds building in the City, on behalf the Lloyd’s Foundation, the Lloyd’s Patriotic Fund OR a charity of your choice.

There’s isn’t a registration fee, but you are required to raise at least £250 in sponsorship.

The abseil challenge takes place on 26th and 27th June 2024.

Entry details are here.

Arcelormittal Orbit

Thius is a charity abseil off Stratford’s orbit sculpture raising money for the Ronald McDonald House Charities which supports families with children in hospital.

There’s a registration fee of £30 and a minimum sponsorship to raise of £300.

The abseil challenge takes place at weekends from July onwards

Entry details are here.

Whitechapel Hospital

High up on the roof of the Royal London Hospital in Whitehcapel is the helipad for the London Air Ambulance, and you can fall off that daunting location.

This a free hang aspect (no body contact with the wall) from the 17th floor of the building raising money for the London Air Ambulance.

There’s a registration fee of £40 and a minimum sponsorship to raise of £300.

The abseil challenge takes place between 4th and 8th September.

Entry details are here.

St Thomas’ Hospital

A chance to abseil off the side of St Thomas’ Hospital, opposite the Houses of Parliament. The fundraiser in aid of the Evelina London Children’s Charity.

There’s a registration fee of £35 and a minimum sponsorship to raise of £300.

The abseil challenge takes place on 20th and 21st September

Entry details are here.