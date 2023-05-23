The RMT union has secured approval to extend its strike action on the London Underground for a further six months, and the members attitudes appear to have hardened since the last vote for strike action.

Unions can seek a strike ballot from their members, but it needs to be renewed every six months to ensure the dispute is still active.

Last December, the vote was 94% in favour of maintaining strike action on a turnout of 52%. However, the latest strike ballot results shows a hardening of views, with 96% voting in favour on a turnout of 56.5%. More RMT members working for London Underground are choosing to vote, and are voting in favour of action.

Those voting “yes” in the latest ballot represent 54% of those entitled to vote.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “I congratulate every single one of our London Underground members for giving us continued industrial leverage at the negotiating table.

“TfL cannot continue to simply wish this dispute away and the government which has drastically cut the funding to London transport budgets, shares a great deal of responsibility for this continuing impasse.

“London Underground workers want a negotiated settlement and are quite prepared to take more strike action over the next 6 months to make that a reality.”

The union says that Transport for London wants to cut 600 jobs from station staff and that pension plans would see workers lose 30% of their pensions.

However, although there will be 600 fewer staff working in the stations under current plans, that would come from natural wastage with vacancies not being filled and no redundancies are expected to be needed.

There’s also no decision yet on what, if any changes would be made to the pensions. The government mandated review of the pension scheme is still ongoing.