The Bank branch of the Northern line, which has been closed for the past 17 weeks has reopened and shown off the huge new platforms that have been constructed. What’s been delivered is the first of three final phases to complete the Bank station upgrade project, and it’s already a hugely impressive space.

Over the past six years, a massive new southbound platform has been dug at Bank station, along with a lot of new tunnels and a new station entrance. In order to link the new platform with the old railway tunnels, the bank branch closed earlier this year so that the final tunnelling could be completed, and has now reopened to the public.

In addition to the new southbound platform, the old southbound platform has been refurbished into a new wide corridor, and with brand new doors cut into the walls, it’s added a lot more space for people to wait when heading northwards.

Large new side corridors in blue have been dug, and later this year, a new moving walkway will link with the Central line, and towards the end of this year, a new entrance will open on Cannon Street with direct escalators down to the Northern line, and to the DLR.

But, even though the project still has some months until it’s completed, people commuting to work are going to see some very different Northern line platforms when they arrive at Bank station tomorrow morning.

