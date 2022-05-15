Published by Transport News No Comments ↓

The Bank branch of the Northern line, which has been closed for the past 17 weeks has reopened and shown off the huge new platforms that have been constructed. What’s been delivered is the first of three final phases to complete the Bank station upgrade project, and it’s already a hugely impressive space.

Over the past six years, a massive new southbound platform has been dug at Bank station, along with a lot of new tunnels and a new station entrance. In order to link the new platform with the old railway tunnels, the bank branch closed earlier this year so that the final tunnelling could be completed, and has now reopened to the public.

In addition to the new southbound platform, the old southbound platform has been refurbished into a new wide corridor, and with brand new doors cut into the walls, it’s added a lot more space for people to wait when heading northwards.

Large new side corridors in blue have been dug, and later this year, a new moving walkway will link with the Central line, and towards the end of this year, a new entrance will open on Cannon Street with direct escalators down to the Northern line, and to the DLR.

But, even though the project still has some months until it’s completed, people commuting to work are going to see some very different Northern line platforms when they arrive at Bank station tomorrow morning.

Some photos:

New southbound platform

The existing northbound platform – this is what the old southbound platform used to look like.

One of the new side passages linking the new platform to the old side of the station

The Elizabeth line is appearing on the maps at Bank station

This was the old southbound platform – the platform was on the left, and the railway tracks on the right — now filled in and an overflow space for the northbound platforms to the left of the wall.

This was the old southbound platform – the metal doors is where the old train tunnel used to run (and is still there behind the doors)

Early openings sometime glitch – so the southbound train was shown as calling at London Bridge, Morden & Morden.

Early passengers.

Temporary sticky labels for the District/DLR lines as they are waiting for the new escalators and passages to open later this year.

The new southbound platform

One of the new side passages – facing towards the southbound platform.

The old entrance from the escalators.

Standing in the old southbound platform, facing north

Early trains calling at Bank once again.

Another view of the new southbound platform

And a final view of the old southbound platform

