A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Does the air pollution on the London Underground harm your health? Science Focus

A new café will soon come to Watford Met Station. Watford Observer

DfT reports London tube strikes brought down passenger numbers to 4 per cent of pre-pandemic levels CityAM

Elephant and Castle station upgrade should be finished by 2027: TfL Southwark News

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Crossrail has released some photos of what it’s like to participate in a trial evacuation of an Elizabeth line train, should it ever be needed. ianVisits

Behind the scenes during Crossrail’s operational testing NCE (£)

All tier one contractors still working on Crossrail will be demobilised during the next six weeks. Construction News

A sneak preview of London’s new Elizabeth line railway ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

HS2 boss denies cost inaccuracies despite ‘whistleblower’ claims NCE (£)

Network Rail is warning people that Euston station will be closed over the Easter weekend and early May bank holiday as major works will be taking place on the West Coast mainline. ianVisits

HS2 probably is not the best way of greening our economy, but it is still worth doing iNews (£)

Hither Green station in southeast London is to get a new entrance, footbridge and lifts to add step-free access to the station for the first time. ianVisits

Alstom awarded £49 million signalling contract with Network Rail Global Railway Review

Network Rail pledges to spend £1m planting thousands of trees BBC News

Revised designs for HS2’s station at London Euston have been shown off, replacing the curved arch roof with an angular design and adding more information about how the station will integrate with the local area. ianVisits

Miscellaneous

Angry rail workers stage protests at stations across London and other cities as job cuts loom CityAM

Tube strikes are a symptom of TfL’s long Covid OnLondon

A woman who was reportedly assaulted and verbally abused in a hate crime incident on a London Overground train is urged to contact police. Hackney Gazette

TfL has awarded NotLost, lost and found software, with the contract to replace and streamline its lost property system. Route One

Man caught with cannabis at Bromley South railway station News Shopper

Bachelor searching for wife on Tube billboard ad reading ‘Best Indian takeway’ flooded with offers ITV

And finally: A tube map of well-known (and should-be-well-known) women Londonist

—

The image above is from March 2016: Unbuilt London: The embankment railway