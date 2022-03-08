Hither Green station in southeast London is to get a new entrance, footbridge and lifts to add step-free access to the station for the first time.

The station is raised up on an embankment, and at the moment, the entrance to the station is through an underpass (bottom left of the photo above) that runs under the railway with a ramp up to the platforms.

The station is also a slightly complex layout as it sits at the junction of the Charing Cross to Dover lines and the Hither Green to Dartford lines which converge at this point. There are two old footbridges linking the platforms, but no lifts and the slopes up to the platform are too steep to be considered acceptable for compliance with step-free access.

Network Rail’s plans are to build a new entrance on the other end of the platforms from the current entrance, offering two lifts up to a new footbridge that will link all the platforms with lifts down to the platforms. One of the advantages highlighted by Network Rail of the scheme is that it helps to tie all the platforms together with a single route, rather than the current layout, which is more like two separate stations that just happen to sit next to each other.

The footbridge will link two new entrances, which will be cut into the embankment to create space next to the new stairs and lifts, and also space for two new cycle racks. There won’t be ticket barriers added as there’s not enough space to fit them into both entrances.

After completion of the works, the two existing older footbridges will be taken down and removed.

Although Network Rail is seeking planning permission, a clause in the Railways Clauses Consolidation Act 1845 means that Lewisham Council can only object to the proposed development if it can find an alternative location for it. The planning documents show that would be unlikely, so approval of the plans seems likely to be a rubber stamp process.

A plot of land next to the existing entrance, and also between the two banks of platforms are being reserved for future development, which is likely to be housing, and subject to normal planning procedures.