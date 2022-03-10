Network Rail is warning people that Euston station will be closed over the Easter weekend and early May bank holiday as major works will be taking place on the West Coast mainline.

Over both weekends, there won’t be any trains running between London Euston and Milton Keynes, and people will need to switch to other railways or make use of bus replacement services.

Affected train operators include Avanti West Coast, London Northwestern Railway and the London Overground.

To assist, over both the Easter and May bank holiday weekends, Chiltern Railways will be operating an amended timetable, including an enhanced service between Marylebone and Birmingham Moor Street, with specially-lengthened trains.

For people who need to get to Tring/Milton Keynes, London Northwestern will be providing a bus service from Stanmore tube station on the Jubilee line.

The East Midlands Railway is not directly affected but is warning that it expects its trains in/out of St Pancras station to be busier than usual because of the closure of Euston station.

A lot of work is being packed into the Easter weekend (15th – 18th April). Network Rail will be carrying out track and signal upgrades between London Euston and Milton Keynes. There will also be bridge work in the Camden and Regents Park area near Euston station.

Over the early May spring bank holiday (30th April – 2nd May), they’ll be upgrading the track and railway drainage between London Euston and Watford and rebuilding a bridge near Camden.

Elsewhere

There won’t be any Southern trains in/out of London Victoria station over the Easter weekend due to works around Clapham Junction, and also over the Sun and Mon of the early spring Bank Holiday.

On South Western Railway, there will also be affected by works around Clapham Junction with some services changed or stopping at different stations.

On Southeastern trains, although central London is unaffected, there will be changes to services in the Tonbridge area, Gillingham and Lewisham areas.

On C2C, there will be disruptions on all lines into London on Easter Sunday and Easter Monday, and also on Bank Holiday Monday (2nd May)

The Great Northern railway is not showing any problems at the time of writing, but I’d expect the line to be closed into Moorgate due to ongoing engineering works.

On Greater Anglia, no changes to London services, but there will be buses replacing trains between Stansted Airport and Waltham Cross and between Hertford East and Broxbourne.

The Thameslink is not showing any planned changes at the moment.

Network Rail says that future railway works are being designed to avoid two major events in 2022, when demand for rail travel is expected to be high: the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee (June) and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham (July/August), so you can plan train trips for those times knowing there won’t be any engineering works.

TfL Services

Parts of the tube will be closed over the Easter weekend – affecting mainly the Piccadilly line, the Hammersmith & City line and parts of the District line. Parts of the London Overground will also be affected on different days across the weekend.