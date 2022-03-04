Crossrail has released some photos of what it’s like to participate in a trial evacuation of an Elizabeth line train, should it ever be needed.

The Trial Operations stage of preparing to open the Elizabeth line puts all the evacuation plans into test to make sure they work as planned, and to show that the line is safe to open for the public.

Several thousand staff working for TfL, and associated organisations were invited to offer their time off work to play passenger for a few hours as staff are trained in how to deal with trains that are stuck in the wrong place.

The tests range from staff being evacuated down ladders from a train to a part of the above-ground railway to walking along the tunnel evacuation walkway and being evacuated through the many emergency access shafts that line the length of the railway.

Once the evacuation trials are over, in a few weeks’ time, assuming everything is signed off, then there will be a couple of weeks of shadow running where the Elizabeth line runs a full timetabled service with all the trimmings.

Then the line opens to paying passengers and while passengers will probably never need to see the safety procedures being tested at the moment, at least we know they are tested to make sure they work.

19th February – a train breaks down in the tunnels near Farringdon Station

26th February – a train breaks down a long way from a station, so people evacuate through an emergency shaft