Crossrail has released some photos of what it’s like to participate in a trial evacuation of an Elizabeth line train, should it ever be needed.

The Trial Operations stage of preparing to open the Elizabeth line puts all the evacuation plans into test to make sure they work as planned, and to show that the line is safe to open for the public.

Several thousand staff working for TfL, and associated organisations were invited to offer their time off work to play passenger for a few hours as staff are trained in how to deal with trains that are stuck in the wrong place.

The tests range from staff being evacuated down ladders from a train to a part of the above-ground railway to walking along the tunnel evacuation walkway and being evacuated through the many emergency access shafts that line the length of the railway.

Once the evacuation trials are over, in a few weeks’ time, assuming everything is signed off, then there will be a couple of weeks of shadow running where the Elizabeth line runs a full timetabled service with all the trimmings.

Then the line opens to paying passengers and while passengers will probably never need to see the safety procedures being tested at the moment, at least we know they are tested to make sure they work.

19th February – a train breaks down in the tunnels near Farringdon Station

Volunteers arriving at Woolwich for a trip to Farringdon (c) Crossrail/TfL

Testing the line as if it’s the rush hour (c) Crossrail/TfL

A train has stuck in the tunnel – incident response teams checking the railway is isolated (c) Crossrail/TfL

Medical teams also head to the trains in case people need help (c) Crossrail/TfL

Being evacuated along a tunnel walkway (c) Crossrail/TfL

Testing will involve people with prams, wheelchairs and assistive dogs (c) Crossrail/TfL

Walking down the tunnel – all the tunnels have these safe walkways (c) Crossrail/TfL

The walkways are wide enough for wheelchairs (c) Crossrail/TfL

Not the usual way of arriving at Farringdon station. Look how wide the platforms are though (c) Crossrail/TfL

26th February – a train breaks down a long way from a station, so people evacuate through an emergency shaft

Incident response team liaising with the driver to prepare for evacuation (c) Crossrail/TfL

Ensuring wheelchair users can get off a stuck train and to the evacuation shaft (c) Crossrail/TfL

Guiding passengers into the emergency evacuation staircase (c) Crossrail/TfL

A double-helix staircase lets passengers up one side and emergency staff down the other so they don’t clash (c) Crossrail/TfL

The evacuation shaft on the Limmo peninsular near Canning Town. No need to tap out (c) Crossrail/TfL

