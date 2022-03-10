For just a couple of days, the Natural History Museum’s main entrance hall will have a huge floating planet Mars filling the space.

It’s to mark Mars Day 2022 to mark the 6th anniversary of the launch of the first ExoMars mission and NASA’s Perseverance rover exploring Mars for just over a year.

This year Mars Day falls on 14 March with Mars hour at 11:00 that day, both being part of the larger Mars week. On March 14th and 15th visitors to the Museum will be greeted by Luke Jerram’s seven-meter-wide art installation of Mars, created using NASA photography of the red planet’s surface.

Luke Jerram’s Mars will be on display in Hintze Hall on the 14th and 15th of March and will be free to see.

You’re recommended to book tickets to visit the Natural History Museum in advance, from here.