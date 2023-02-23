Published by By Ian Mansfield London Art News No Comments ↓

Just around the corner from Marble Arch can be found a giant perforated steel flower. It’s called Circadian and is by the Hertfordshire-based artist, Lee Simmons.

The 11-metre tall artwork is made entirely of soft-matte finished steel, and we’re told is “inspired by the circadian rhythm, the natural cycle which acts as a biological timekeeper for living organisms”.

It was commissioned by Almacantar, the property developer of the two buildings on either side of the artwork, and stands at the Marble Arch end of a new passageway that’s been created for the area.

The art was unveiled in September 2021.

It is however very different from what was originally planned, which was for five tall stems with illuminated leaves. I’d suggest the current installation is better than the one that didn’t get created, as it’s more obviously a punctuation point in the pavement for the area, and also a lot easier to appreciate close up.

The fabrication work was carried out by Littlehampton Welding.

Simmons is also the artist responsible for the rather dramatic band of steel to be found in nearby Marylebone.

Location map and local interesting places
NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> London Art News