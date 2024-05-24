The government has released funding to support step-free access at railway stations, but at this stage, only to evaluate the costs of adding step-free access in the future.

The Department for Transport (DfT) says that ministers have agreed on the list of 50 additional stations selected for initial feasibility work, which, if successful, will be taken forward as part of the Access for All (AfA) programme.

The fifty stations were chosen from a submitted list of 310 stations and evaluated against several factors, including passenger use, rail priorities, local factors and location, and the support of the local MP.

(Michael Gove has been particularly active for his local station)

The availability of third party funding to contribute to the construction costs of adding lifts or footbridges as needed for each station was also a factor.

Within London, eight stations have received funding to evaluate step-free access costs:

Three are Transport for London (TfL) stations, as funding has been made available to calculate the cost of adding step-free access to Bushey and Dalston Kingsland stations on the London Overground and Gunnersbury station, which is shared by the District line and Overground.

SWR will be able to fund studies for Kew Bridge and Raynes Park stations. Southeastern can commission work for Kidbrooke and South Croydon stations, while c2c has funding for Upminster station’s platform 6.

Rest of the UK funding

East

Colchester – Greater Anglia

Leagrave – Thameslink

Wymondham – Greater Anglia

South East

Ash Vale – SWR

Battle – Southeastern

Esher – SWR

Hedge End – SWR

High Brooms – Southeastern

Marden – Southeastern

Maidstone West – Southeastern

Swanwick – SWR

Wivelsfield – Southern

East Midlands

Chinley – Northern

Sileby – East Midlands Railway

Sleaford – East Midlands Railway

Stamford – East Midlands Railway

North West

Aigburth – Merseyrail

Bredbury – Northern

Church and Oswaldtwistle – Northern

Flowery Field – Northern

Newton for Hyde – Northern

Port Sunlight – Merseyrail

Rock Ferry – Merseyrail

Ulverston – Northern

Walton – Merseyrail

South West

Bodmin Parkway – Great Western Railway

Castle Cary – Great Western Railway

Dorchester South – SWR

Stroud – Great Western Railway

Yeovil Junction – SWR

West Midlands

Dudley Port – West Midlands Railway

Ledbury – West Midlands Railway

Small Heath – West Midlands Railway

Whitchurch (Shropshire) – Transport for Wales

Yorkshire & Humber

Thirsk – TPE

Scotland

Bellgrove – ScotRail

Dumbarton Central – ScotRail

Falkirk Grahamston – ScotRail

Inverurie – ScotRail

Wales