The government has released funding to support step-free access at railway stations, but at this stage, only to evaluate the costs of adding step-free access in the future.
The Department for Transport (DfT) says that ministers have agreed on the list of 50 additional stations selected for initial feasibility work, which, if successful, will be taken forward as part of the Access for All (AfA) programme.
The fifty stations were chosen from a submitted list of 310 stations and evaluated against several factors, including passenger use, rail priorities, local factors and location, and the support of the local MP.
(Michael Gove has been particularly active for his local station)
The availability of third party funding to contribute to the construction costs of adding lifts or footbridges as needed for each station was also a factor.
Within London, eight stations have received funding to evaluate step-free access costs:
Three are Transport for London (TfL) stations, as funding has been made available to calculate the cost of adding step-free access to Bushey and Dalston Kingsland stations on the London Overground and Gunnersbury station, which is shared by the District line and Overground.
SWR will be able to fund studies for Kew Bridge and Raynes Park stations. Southeastern can commission work for Kidbrooke and South Croydon stations, while c2c has funding for Upminster station’s platform 6.
Rest of the UK funding
East
- Colchester – Greater Anglia
- Leagrave – Thameslink
- Wymondham – Greater Anglia
South East
- Ash Vale – SWR
- Battle – Southeastern
- Esher – SWR
- Hedge End – SWR
- High Brooms – Southeastern
- Marden – Southeastern
- Maidstone West – Southeastern
- Swanwick – SWR
- Wivelsfield – Southern
East Midlands
- Chinley – Northern
- Sileby – East Midlands Railway
- Sleaford – East Midlands Railway
- Stamford – East Midlands Railway
North West
- Aigburth – Merseyrail
- Bredbury – Northern
- Church and Oswaldtwistle – Northern
- Flowery Field – Northern
- Newton for Hyde – Northern
- Port Sunlight – Merseyrail
- Rock Ferry – Merseyrail
- Ulverston – Northern
- Walton – Merseyrail
South West
- Bodmin Parkway – Great Western Railway
- Castle Cary – Great Western Railway
- Dorchester South – SWR
- Stroud – Great Western Railway
- Yeovil Junction – SWR
West Midlands
- Dudley Port – West Midlands Railway
- Ledbury – West Midlands Railway
- Small Heath – West Midlands Railway
- Whitchurch (Shropshire) – Transport for Wales
Yorkshire & Humber
- Thirsk – TPE
Scotland
- Bellgrove – ScotRail
- Dumbarton Central – ScotRail
- Falkirk Grahamston – ScotRail
- Inverurie – ScotRail
Wales
- Neath – Transport for Wales
- Ruabon – Transport for Wales
- Shotton – Transport for Wales
