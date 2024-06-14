Multi-Olivier and BAFTA Award-winning Imelda Staunton is back where she belongs in Hello, Dolly! and this brand-new production is coming to The London Palladium for a limited summer season.

Tickets for July shows are also in a discount sale.

Dolly Levi is a vibrant matchmaker living in 19th-century New York City. One day, Dolly is tasked with finding a suitable wife for the wealthy and grumpy half-a-millionaire Horace Vandergelder, but Dolly has an ulterior motive under her sleeve – she’d love to have Horace all to herself! Dolly’s pursuit of romance is about to take her on an adventure all across New York City.

There’s a sale on tickets valid for all evening performances from 8th to 27th July 2024.

In the offer:

  • £36 seats now just £20
  • £60 seats now just £30
  • £85 seats now just £50

Book by 23 June 2024 from here.

Hello, Dolly! has had a long history. The story began in John Oxenford’s 1935 A Day Well Spent, which was adapted into an 1842 German musical, Einen Jux will er sich machen, which in turn was adapted into a farcical play by Thornton Wilder nearly a century later titled The Merchant of Yonkers. The play was a box office bomb, so Wilder revised it and switched the The Matchmaker, and finally, the story became a hit.

