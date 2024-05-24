On the second anniversary of the Elizabeth line’s opening, TfL revealed that it had carried more than 350 million journeys since opening on 24th May 2022.

During its first full year of operation, the Elizabeth line saw more than 150 million passenger journeys. In 2023/24, this number dramatically increased to 210 million journeys. On average, the line handles around 700,000 passenger journeys every weekday, with the busiest day recorded on 18th April 2024, when there were 787,000 journeys across the line.

The busiest station is Tottenham Court Road, followed by Liverpool Street.

In addition, passenger demand is already above post-pandemic expectations, and TfL expects passenger journeys to increase by another 8% over the next year, reaching 226 million.

Since the Elizabeth line opened, the highest demand growth on the line has been between Reading and Hayes & Harlington, which has seen an 80% increase in demand on TfL services, while demand to Heathrow terminals has increased by 64%, since through-running services were introduced in November 2022.

Quite a few central stations are also now seeing more passengers tapping in/out (excluding interchanges) than before the pandemic, indicating that the stations are attracting people to catch the two year old service.

The railway has also helped to drive regeneration along the length of the route. It has directly impacted the development and delivery of 55,000 new homes, with further potential to deliver 15,000 new homes and 8,000 jobs.

Howard Smith, TfL’s Director of the Elizabeth line, said: “The Elizabeth line has rightly and quickly become one of the most popular railways in the country. It has also been one of the most reliable, and earlier this year we achieved our best quarterly performance so far. The Elizabeth line continues to be transformational for people travelling across London and the South East. The huge numbers of customers using our accessible trains and stations is a real testament to the importance of the railway investment and to all those involved in keeping it running.”

There have been problems since it opened, mainly on the western branch where the line is shared with Network Rail, but there has been a marked decline in recent months after Network Rail agreed to focus on repairing the problems.

The problems are also magnified in part by the railway’s sheer success — when a railway carries a lot of people, when there’s a problem, there’s a lot more people to complain about the problems.

Last year, the Elizabeth line’s punctuality declined to second place, having previously been the best in the UK. The Office of Road and Rail will release its latest report covering the first quarter of this year at the end of this month, which should include some of the recent rail upgrades, and we can see if they’re having an effect yet.

However, two years after it opened, the Elizabeth line has undeniably made a huge difference to Londoners, not just those who use it but all the people getting onto services that run parallel to it, who now have a bit more space to breathe on previously packed trains.