There’s an adventure in Stratford where you can time travel back 3.5 billion years to the beginning of life on Earth.

Alas, not literally, but in virtual reality, on a journey that jumps right back to the start of life and then leaps forward several times to show how life on earth changed every billion years or so, from early single-cell lifeforms to, well, something to look forward to later.

As a VR experience, there’s a large headset to wear. Although at the same venue as the Horizon of Khufu, they’ve upgraded the kit to avoid wearing the rucksack I wore on a previous visit. The new headset is also lighter and more comfortable to wear.

Once kitted up, you’re led into a large undecorated concrete box of a rom, and then the VR takes over and suddenly you’re in a different world entirely. As before, a rather vibrant guide walks you around the ancient worlds, and at one moment, you’re “shrunk” to a miniature scale to see the insects from a very different point of view.

Overall, it’s a sort of David Attenborough adventure game.

The storyline and entertainment will mainly apply to families, as it’s much more of that sort of storyline. Personally, I would have preferred less of the sci-fi storyline and more of science, but realistically, I am not the target audience. It’s a family show.

The venue has a clever setup, as you’re sharing the same real-world space as people who are virtually visiting ancient Egypt. Apart from times when their ghostly bodies appear on the VR screen, the system generally keeps everyone separate.

The downside is noise.

As it turned out, I had visited during school half-term, so the noise in the room — despite signs outside to keep the noise down — was loud enough to almost drown out the audio from my headset. I spent a fair amount of time holding my hands over the speakers to try and block out the kids nearby screaming and shouting.

If visiting, I’d strongly recommend avoiding school breaks.

If the venue wants to have that many people visiting, they’ll need to invest in soundproofing — maybe turning the room into an anechoic chamber.

The VR experience, Life Chronicles is at the Stratford Westfield shopping centre, in the outdoor street close to John Lewis.

Tickets are here.

Note, there are small lockers for belongings, so it is best to avoid bringing large shopping bags with you.