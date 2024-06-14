Transport for London (TfL) is getting ten more Elizabeth line trains, after a £370 million contract was signed that will also save Alstom’s Derby factory from closure.

Alstom’s Derby factory, where the Elizabeth line trains were made (at the time Bombardier), has an order book gap, which means that without a modest order for some more trains soon, it might have had to close the factory entirely and shift future orders to overseas locations.

As it happened, TfL was also lobbying to be allowed to order some more trains that it said would be needed to carry passengers between HS2’s London terminus at Old Oak Common and central London.

Opened in 2022, the Elizabeth line’s current 70-strong fleet of Alstom-built Aventra Class 345 trains will be insufficient to meet demand later this decade and through the 2030s. The addition of the HS2 trains stopping at Old Oak Common would have piled additional pressure on the railway.

It was expected that TfL would need at least four more trains to handle the additional HS2 traffic, but with passenger numbers on the existing service soaring, talks had been underway to lift that to ten new trains to cope with growing demand.

As it happens, Alstom had also said it needed an order of 10 trains to restart production lines at the Derby factory.

It’s now been confirmed that Alstom has signed a £370 million contract for ten additional trains with associated maintenance for the Elizabeth line. The additional Aventra electric multiple unit (EMU) passenger trains will be built at Alstom’s Derby facility, saving the factory and a lot of jobs in Derby and the surrounding supply chain.

“We are delighted to now have a confirmed workload for Derby Litchurch Lane and our supply chain across the UK.” said Nick Crossfield, Managing Director UK and Ireland at Alstom.

He added: “The UK remains one of Alstom’s most important global markets.”

The contract includes new trains which are funded by £220.5 million from the Department for Transport. In accordance with section 101 of the Greater London Authority Act 1999, the government will provide TfL with the capital funding requested for the additional trains. TfL will, as expected, then cover the maintenance costs and has signed a contract for that up to 2046, which takes the value of the total contract to £370 million.

That will take the Elizabeth line fleet up to 80 trains when they’re all delivered.

A TfL spokesperson said: “We have received Government approval on funding for the delivery of ten additional Elizabeth line trains to support passenger demand, including at Old Oak Common when it opens as the initial terminus for HS2 services. These trains will allow us to continue successfully operating the Elizabeth line, as passenger demand continues to grow ahead of predictions.”

A reminder that while it’s TfL ordering the trains for use in London supported by a government grant, the money will be spent in Derby, saving jobs there.