Mark Wild, who took over the completion of the Crossrail project after it ran into trouble, is taking over as the boss of HS2 railway.

Mark will join HS2 at a pivotal moment in the programme’s delivery. Civil engineering works along the route from London to the West Midlands are reaching their peak, and the focus is shifting to building the infrastructure to operate the railway.

This new appointment forms part of a series of reforms across the project aimed at bearing down on costs and safely delivering the scheme on time, in line with recent scope changes announced by the Government.

Mark’s precise start date has yet to be confirmed. His arrival follows the departure of Mark Thurston, who led HS2 for six and a half years until the end of September 2023.

As one of the most respected figures in the infrastructure industry, Mark brings almost four decades of experience to the role. Before being directed in late 2018 to complete the Elizabeth line, Mark was Managing Director of London Underground and was previously Chief Executive of Public Transport Victoria, the integrated transport authority based in Melbourne, Australia.

Mark Wild OBE said: “I look forward to leading HS2 as it progresses from major construction works to its rail systems phase and beyond to the first passenger services. The scale and ambition of HS2 is phenomenal and will deliver wide-reaching benefits for the UK through more jobs, economic growth and better journeys.”

HS2 remains on track to deliver operational rail services between 2029 and 2033.