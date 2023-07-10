Published by By Ian Mansfield Transport News No Comments ↓

Tube train drivers who are members of the ASLEF union will walk out in strike action later this month in an escalation of an ongoing dispute over wages, pensions and working conditions. The strikes will take place Wednesday 26th and Friday 28th July — right in the middle of a week of rolling strike action being planned by the RMT union.

The union says that ASLEF members on London Underground – including management grades, London Underground APD, and LU Test Trains – will not book on for any duty between all day on Wednesday 26 and Friday 28th July.

As the strikes kick in at midnight, before the last shifts end, it’s likely that there will be disruption to services on the Tuesday and Thursday evenings as well.

Finn Brennan, ASLEF’s full-time organiser on London Underground, explained: ‘We take action only when needed. Unfortunately, the last few weeks have shown that London Underground management are determined to try to push through detrimental changes – despite trade union opposition – if they think they can get away with it.”

“They have already announced that they intend to start training managers in August on a new attendance procedure, and will implement it from January, ignoring the current agreed procedure.”

“Their aim is an entirely flexible workforce with all existing agreements replaced – allowing them to cut hundreds more jobs and forcing those of us who remain to work harder for longer.”

The RMT members who work for the London Underground are also on strike that same week, with what they call a rolling series of walkouts throughout the week, although the specifics haven’t been announced yet.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with: ,
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> Transport News