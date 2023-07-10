Tube train drivers who are members of the ASLEF union will walk out in strike action later this month in an escalation of an ongoing dispute over wages, pensions and working conditions. The strikes will take place Wednesday 26th and Friday 28th July — right in the middle of a week of rolling strike action being planned by the RMT union.

The union says that ASLEF members on London Underground – including management grades, London Underground APD, and LU Test Trains – will not book on for any duty between all day on Wednesday 26 and Friday 28th July.

As the strikes kick in at midnight, before the last shifts end, it’s likely that there will be disruption to services on the Tuesday and Thursday evenings as well.

Finn Brennan, ASLEF’s full-time organiser on London Underground, explained: ‘We take action only when needed. Unfortunately, the last few weeks have shown that London Underground management are determined to try to push through detrimental changes – despite trade union opposition – if they think they can get away with it.”

“They have already announced that they intend to start training managers in August on a new attendance procedure, and will implement it from January, ignoring the current agreed procedure.”

“Their aim is an entirely flexible workforce with all existing agreements replaced – allowing them to cut hundreds more jobs and forcing those of us who remain to work harder for longer.”

The RMT members who work for the London Underground are also on strike that same week, with what they call a rolling series of walkouts throughout the week, although the specifics haven’t been announced yet.