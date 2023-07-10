For two days next month, the English National Opera (ENO) will be hosting a unique guided walking tour of Victorian London, encountering the operettas and history of Gilbert & Sullivan.

Along the route, you’ll meet a cast of characters played by Ruairi Bowen, Trevor Eliot Bowes, Zoe Drummond, Harriet Eyley, Ossian Huskinson, Bethan Langford and Richard Suart, as well as John Savournin, who will sing live to music newly-recorded by the ENO Chorus & Orchestra, which you’ll hear through special headsets.

So expect to encounter, amongst others, a local bobby, a wandering prisoner of the Tower, the First Lord of the Admiralty – even fairies – at famous London landmarks.

There are tours throughout the day on both Thursday and Friday 17th and 18th August 2023.

The tours last around 75 minutes and can be booked from here.

Whether you are new to opera or a Gilbert & Sullivan fanatic, this tour sounds like a unique way to experience the music.

The starting point is the D’Oyly Carte Monument in Victoria Embankment Gardens, it’s the sphere memorial that can be found at the eastern end of the gardens, right by the Savoy Hotel entrance. The location is close to the Savoy Theatre, the famous home of Gilbert & Sullivan’s comic operas.

The tour ends at ENO’s home at the London Coliseum, where the operas are still performed today.