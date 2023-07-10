You have just seven days left when you can visit the Jewish Museum in Camden before it’s forced to close its doors and sell off the building.

Based in Camden, the Jewish Museum London houses and displays the UK’s nationally designated collection of Judaica, as well as collections from the Jewish Military Museum, United Synagogue and Jewish Historical Society of England.

Although it reopened after the pandemic, the museum has faced rising costs, which also prevented its return to producing temporary exhibitions, which would have had an impact on luring paying visitors into the museum.

Last month they announced that they would be closing the museum and selling the building, with the aim of hopefully finding a cheaper location elsewhere to reopen in.

They’ve now confirmed that the museum’s final day will be Sunday 30th July, however, the Museum is also only open two days a week… Thursday and Sunday (plus one Wednesday), so in fact, you have just seven days in which to pay a visit.

Entry is £8.50 for adults, and £4 for children, and considering the imminent closure, it’s best to book timed tickets in advance to ensure you can pay a visit.

The museum is a short walk from Camden Town tube station.

Once the museum closes at the end of this month, they hope to have a temporary pop-up style venue somewhere in central London next year while they look for a long-term home for the collection.