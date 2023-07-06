Published by By Ian Mansfield Transport News 2 Comments ↓

The RMT union has announced a week of strike action on the London Underground from later this month.

The union says that different grades and sections of the tube will take strike action from Sunday 23rd July until Friday 28th July, although, at the moment, they’re not confirming exactly which parts of the London Underground will be affected by the strike action.

However, RMT union leader Mike Lynch says that the action will “shut down the London Underground”.

The dispute is over plans by London Underground to reduce its station staff numbers by around 600 people, although TfL has always said that this will be by not filling existing vacancies and does not expect there to be any redundancies.

There are also disputes over pensions, which is in the hands of the government, and working conditions.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “This week of action will shut down the London Underground and show just how important the work of our members is.

“Plans by TfL to cut 600 jobs and attack our members pensions are simply unacceptable.

“We are aware that Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has had the TfL budget cut.

“However, he needs to align himself with our union and his London Underground staff in pushing back against the Tory government, exposing their damaging agenda to a key part of London transport infrastructure.”

The strike is not expected to affect the Elizabeth line, London Overground or buses in London.

