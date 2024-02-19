Banqueting House, a grand hall in the centre of London that used to be open to the public most days, is now only open on occasional dates for guided tours.

Most dates are sold out, but they’ve just added one more date for a Sunday in April.

Designed by the man who brought classical architecture to England, Inigo Jones, Banqueting House was completed in 1622, and its austere stone design stood out strikingly from the fussy wood and brick Tudor palace complex that surrounded it at the time.

It’s also now the only remaining survivor of the old Royal Palace of Whitehall after the rest was torn down or burnt down. Historically famous for being the site of the execution of King Charles I, it is worth visiting for the magnificent Ruben’s painted ceiling.

Tours are now available on Sunday 14th April 2024 and cost £12.50 per person.

You can book tickets from Historic Royal Palace’s website here.

One comment
  1. Simon says:
    19 February 2024 at 3:15 pm

    A fascinating building that has been open before during Open House Weekends. I went about 5 years ago and was worth it.

    Reply

