The new battery train starting service in west London shortly has set a new UK record, after travelling 86 miles (138km) on battery power alone and without recharging.

The train had been undergoing tests in Long Marston in Warwickshire, and made the 70-mile move to GWR’s Reading Train Care Depot last Friday – using just 45% of its battery capacity. The trip was significant as it wasn’t an idealised test scenario, but a real-world environment, at speeds of up to 60mph, stopping and starting over a hilly route, with elevation changes of up to 200m.

Now that the train is at Reading, it will undergo compatibility testing and preparedness for future maintenance and servicing requirements.

GWR Engineering Director Dr Simon Green said: “We were delighted by how the battery train performed today and during its series of test runs. In fact, it’s fair to say it has surpassed the expectations of our team of engineers.”

The train exceeded the 84 miles (135km) recorded by a Stadler Class 777 under test conditions in 2022 – believed to have been the greatest distance travelled by a battery train designed for the UK.

GWR’s FastCharge technology has been designed to solve the problem of delivering reliable, battery-only trains capable of fulfilling timetable services on branch lines, eliminating the use of diesel fuels.

The use of batteries for extended operation has typically been constrained by their range and meant widespread implementation has, until now, not been possible. It also negates the need for overhead electric lines which are expensive, time consuming to install and impact the landscape.

At West Ealing, where the technology will be trialled in a real-world environment for the first time this spring, the train will charge for just 3 ½ minutes before restarting its journey on the Greenford branch line.

Charging rails and lineside battery banks have been installed at West Ealing in preparation for the start of the trial on the Greenford branch line. Once the trial commences it will run in non-passenger service alongside scheduled passenger services.

GWR has already carried out simulations on other branch lines in the Thames Valley to explore how it could be rolled out even further in the future. It is hoped the technology could one day see battery-powered trains in operation across the UK’s approximately 2,000 miles of 80-plus branch lines.