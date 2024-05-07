Ahead of their redevelopment, there will be a chance to visit the empty arches underneath Spitalfields’s Bishopsgate Goodsyard.

Proposals to redevelop the old goods yard after it was destroyed in a massive blaze in 1964 have been stalled for decades over what to do with the site that stretches across the borough boundary between Tower Hamlets and Hackney.

The redevelopment plans, which have been controversial at times, will see much of the site’s heritage retained, while providing 1.4 million sq ft of workspace in five buildings to be built around the concrete tunnel that houses Shoreditch Overground station. In addition, the listed Braithwaite Viaduct arches will be opened to the public, and the Oriel Gate will be restored to become the ‘gateway’ entrance to the site from Shoreditch High Street.

As part of the London Festival of Architecture, architect and heritage specialist Chris Dyson will lead a behind the hoarding tour of the soon-to-be-reimagined Braithwaite arches.

The tour will take place on Friday 7th June at 11am and tickets can be reserved here.

(They’ll be snapped up fast)