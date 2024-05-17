Situated in the heart of the City of London, Leadenhall Market is usually closed at the weekends, but for a couple of months, it will be open as a craft fair marketplace.

The weekend series will see the grand Victorian marketplace return to its roots as a trading ground, but instead of selling meat, poultry and game, stalls will be filled with furniture, fashion and crafts.

A number of the market’s restaurants, cafes and bars will also be open, serving food and drink.

Judy’s Vintage Furniture & Flea will kick off the new venture, selling furniture from the mid-century onwards and fashion from the twenties to the noughties. Complementing old with new, Leadenhall will also welcome SoLo Craft Fair, which will offer hand-crafted art, jewellery, home accessories, children’s toys, and more from a pool of carefully selected, talented crafters.

The market will be open from 12pm to 5pm on the following dates:



Sunday 26th May – Judy’s

Saturday 8th June – SoLo

Sunday 30th June – Judy’s

Saturday 13th July – SoLo

Sunday 28th July – Judy’s

Saturday 10th August – SoLo

Sunday 25th August – Judy’s

Saturday 14th September – SoLo

The market is a short walk from Liverpool Street and Fenchurch Street stations and Bank tube station.

You can either look at it as a chance to shop at the market on a day it’s usually closed or curse because you can’t get those Instagram-friendly empty marketplace photos for a few weeks.