A number of London venues are offering half-price tickets to residents for the next few weeks, so now is your chance to visit those touristy venues you’ve never really got around to.

Living in London can mean there are so many things to do all the time that the permanent venues can feel like they’re something that can be visited another day. Before long, you’ve lived in London for a decade and still haven’t been to them.

Now, they’re half-price, so if you’re interested in visiting, now’s the time.

The offer is only available for residents of one of London’s 32 boroughs, validated via billing address postcode.

The venues are all part of Merlin Group — so that’s:

The half-price tickets offers are valid until Sunday 19th May 2024 and tickets need to be bought online in advance of arriving.