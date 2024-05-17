The musical, based on the life of Tina Turner, made a huge splash in the UK during its West End premiere. It is based on the often tumultuous life and legendary music of international recording artist Tina Turner.

Ticket prices currently start from just £20 for mid-week performances.

Tina Turner was born Anna Mae Bullock and raised in Nutbush, Tennessee. From humble beginnings, she rose to fame as the Queen of Rock n Roll and sold more concert tickets than any other solo artist. After her abusive marriage ended, Tina rebuilt her career and staged a major solo comeback in the mid-80s.

The musical follows the highs and lows of Tina’s career and personal life and features the songs that made her famous.

There’s currently a sale on tickets.

For mid-week performances, tickets start from £20, with no booking fees, and there are discounts on the more expensive seats, such as £61 seats offered for £40.

Weekend seats start from £30.

The sale is for all performances up to 27th June if booked by 3rd June from here.

