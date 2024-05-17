The old Museum of London site on London Wall will be demolished after the government decided not to call in the planning application for review.

Last month, the City of London approved the plans, which will see the 1970s Museum of London building and the monolithic Bastion House office block that sits next to it demolished to be replaced with new public spaces and offices.

At the very last minute, though, Michael Gove, the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, issued an Article 31 Holding Direction, which put a hold on demolition until his office had reviewed the plans.

The City of London has announced that the Secretary of State has lifted the Section 31 Holding Direction on the London Wall West planning application and decided not to call-in the application.

The City says it will now proceed with issuing permission for works to commence on site. Based on the information provided when planning permission was originally granted, demolition of the existing site is expected to begin in 2028, with completion scheduled for late 2033.

The replacement and renamed London Museum is due to open at Smithfield in early 2026.