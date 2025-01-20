The London Buzz – 20th January 2025
Today’s London news round-up:
Thousands of London homeowners will face their council tax bills doubling from April under new rules. Standard
They’re bright yellow, small, electric and look like a chunky golf cart and there are 10 of them now in Fulham. BBC News
An advert promoting the controversial Scientology religion at a London Tube station has caused shock and disbelief among commuters. Metro
A man has been arrested on possession of points and blades after he was seen dropping a knife in Bromley South. News Shopper
Residents say their once-beautiful Croydon road is blighted by rubbish with huge piles of waste dumped in front gardens and illegally fly-tipped on the street. Local Guardian
Transport for London (TfL) has confirmed that it no longer intends to proceed with proposed changes around Hogarth Roundabout. Chiswick W4
Eight years after the Comité Champagne called time on its Annual Champagne Tasting in London, the capital will once again play host to a trade tasting, solely for the fine French fizz. The Drinks Business
Suspected World War Two bombs have been uncovered at a South London shopping centre. Southwark News
Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to after a woman was sexually assaulted onboard a District line train. Newham Recorder
Seven London record stores have been named the ‘greatest in the world’ Time Out
Self-heated clothes blamed for Southall laundry fire Ealing Times
Three more people have been charged after a pro-Palestinian protest in central London on Saturday. BBC News
This news roundup is delivered at 5pm daily via Substack – sign up for free here.
London-style contactless train ticketing expanding to 47 more stations next month
First repainted class 357 train returns to c2c line as fleet overhaul begins
Visit the factory where Remembrance Poppies are made
Free entry to Leighton House once a month
London’s Alleys: Old Seacoal Lane, EC4
