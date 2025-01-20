The London Buzz – 20th January 2025

Today’s London news round-up:

Thousands of London homeowners will face their council tax bills doubling from April under new rules. Standard

They’re bright yellow, small, electric and look like a chunky golf cart and there are 10 of them now in Fulham. BBC News

An advert promoting the controversial Scientology religion at a London Tube station has caused shock and disbelief among commuters. Metro

A man has been arrested on possession of points and blades after he was seen dropping a knife in Bromley South. News Shopper

Residents say their once-beautiful Croydon road is blighted by rubbish with huge piles of waste dumped in front gardens and illegally fly-tipped on the street. Local Guardian

Transport for London (TfL) has confirmed that it no longer intends to proceed with proposed changes around Hogarth Roundabout. Chiswick W4

Eight years after the Comité Champagne called time on its Annual Champagne Tasting in London, the capital will once again play host to a trade tasting, solely for the fine French fizz. The Drinks Business

Suspected World War Two bombs have been uncovered at a South London shopping centre. Southwark News

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to after a woman was sexually assaulted onboard a District line train. Newham Recorder

Seven London record stores have been named the ‘greatest in the world’ Time Out

Self-heated clothes blamed for Southall laundry fire Ealing Times

Three more people have been charged after a pro-Palestinian protest in central London on Saturday. BBC News

And from ianVisits:

